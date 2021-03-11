In March of 2001, Duke Energy North America sold 100% interest in the 640-megawatt power plant under construction just west of Vandalia to NRG Energy Inc., which later sold it to Ameren Missouri. Construction of the natural gas-fired facility began in May 2000 but was not fully operational for several more years, after being sold to Ameren.
DENA was Duke Energy’s Houston-based wholesale power company. Part of the original agreement that DENA made with Audrain County was to make payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT payments) for 20 years after the plant became operational.
When Ameren Missouri purchased the station, it took over the agreement. It has a similar agreement with the City of Bowling Green for the Peno Creek Energy Center.
This means the last payments that Audrain County agencies and Bowling Green will receive will be in December 2022. Ameren will not pay local property taxes in 2023. The Missouri State Tax Commission does not collect and disburse funds; it only provides appropriate assements to local officials.
Those taxes will be distributed to all of the counties that Ameren services in Missouri—resulting in significant budget cuts to local school districts and agencies. Currently, Ameren Missouri’s service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area.
Rep. Kent Haden has sponsored a bill to help keep tax payments in the local area because that is the area maintaining the infrastructure for the facilities. Sen. Jeannie Riddle has sponsored a similar bill. Both bills seem to be making progress and are expected to get hearings during this legislative session.
“We have a hearing before the public utility committee on March 10,” Haden said.
Ameren Missouri makes $200,000 in PILOT payments to the City of Bowling Green annually. The City then transfers $9,922 to Pike County and $24,336 to the Bowling Green School District.
In Audrain County, PILOT proceeds are sent to the Van-Far School District ($271,593.14), Tri-County Nursing Home ($23,281.60), the Vandalia Ambulance District ($22,582.03), the Vandalia Special Road ($31,849.50), the Audrain Library ($18,997.66), Audrain Developmental Disability Services ($18,997.66), State of Missouri ($4,382.81), Audrain County General Revenue ($14,697.23), and Audrain Special Road and Bridge ($24,978.70).
The payment amounts for agencies and schools have not been worked out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.