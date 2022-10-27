Fitz’s Barber Shop, located at 323 Georgia Street, has recently re-opened for regular business hours after a long-term closure. Owner Joe Fitzgerald said that a perfect storm of events had caused the closure of the shop back in 2020.
“I think it was back in July of 2020 when we closed,” said Fitzgerald. “The Georgia Street project was under construction and the city had the street closed. This had a terrible affect on the businesses along Georgia Street. I was running another barbershop in Troy full time, so it was a struggle to find a barber to run the shop after the street construction was finished,” he added.
But eventually, he was able to find someone to run the Louisiana shop—Cheryl Abrams. As subtle changes became evident to passersby, such as new curtains, furniture and signage on the front of the shop, patrons began to stop in to request a haircut. Abrams, who is running the day-to-day operations of the barber shop, said that she was happy that Fitzgerald reached out to her with the opportunity.
“I was really excited when Joe called me,” said Abrams. “I had actually been thinking of moving to Troy before he called. I had bought a Victorian house here in Louisiana three years ago and have done as much work as I could on it. I couldn’t really find anything else to do here so when he called me and asked me to come out of retirement it was a pleasant surprise. I owned Fifth Street Hair Design there in the Historic District of St. Charles for years. I sold the business during the onset of the pandemic and since then have run an antique store locally. I ended up closing the antique store because of health issues and the inability to hire employees though,” she added.
Abrams got the shop looking good just in time for Louisiana’s annual Colorfest, which is held on Georgia Street. She said that she opened the shop on Friday and was open for the first day of Colorfest, as well.
“I opened on Friday and was also open on Saturday. I was really surprised at the amount of business on Saturday,” she said. “Some of the band members who were playing at the festival even came in and got haircuts. It was also a good opportunity for me to get out there in front of the shop and greet people and let them know that we are open for business again. There has been a real need for a barber here since the shop has been closed and the other barber just down the street had died recently. I have heard customers say that they have been going all the way to Hannibal and Troy for a haircut. I have also had truck drivers who are just passing through that have told me that they are happy to see the barbershop open,” said Abrams.
Abrams said that she is available to do appointments for coloring and other specialty hair services but she is mainly focused on offering good old fashioned barbershop haircuts for now. Hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every other Saturday.
