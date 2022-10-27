Fitz’s Barber Shop, located at 323 Georgia Street, has recently re-opened for regular business hours after a long-term closure. Owner Joe Fitzgerald said that a perfect storm of events had caused the closure of the shop back in 2020.

“I think it was back in July of 2020 when we closed,” said Fitzgerald. “The Georgia Street project was under construction and the city had the street closed. This had a terrible affect on the businesses along Georgia Street. I was running another barbershop in Troy full time, so it was a struggle to find a barber to run the shop after the street construction was finished,” he added.

