LOUISIANA—At the close of business on Friday afternoon, the Bank of Louisiana served its last customer under that historic name. Over the weekend, it would undergo the transition to People’s Bank and Trust, at both its downtown and west branch locations. Customers have been aware of the coming change for some time now.
“This merger has been in the works for around a year now,” said Bank President, Jim Ross. “We are owned by the same holding company, Lincoln County Bancorp … and four other independent banks. People’s Bank and Trust is one of those other banks. And so we are simply merging with a sister bank. We use the same software, we offer the same products, therefore the transition should be relatively smooth,” added Ross.
The Bank of Louisiana has been a full service community bank for nearly 135 years. Serving the area since 1887, it has carried out the goal of helping individuals, families, farmers and business owners within the community. In addition to the downtown building being a historic landmark, the bank also has a rich history. The first president of the bank was Sen. John Brooks Henderson, who co-authored the 13th
Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. He served at the bank just before moving to Washington, D.C.
As a result of this merger, the only changes in store for customers will be positive ones, the bank announced,
“We’re going to be bigger, with more capacity and enhanced products,” said Ross. “Customers will now have multiple new locations that they can utilize, such as Elsberry, Troy and Winfield. There will be no change in staff, so customers can expect the same great people and the same great service,” he added.
Historically, the downtown branch has been closed on Saturdays, with all business transactions being conducted at the west branch location on Georgia Street. With the new name, also comes a new schedule for the hours at the two locations.
“We will be extending the hours downtown, and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week, where we were only open until 2:30 previously. Also, we will be closed at the west branch on Saturdays, and open at the downtown location instead,” said Ross. “The reason that we were open at the west branch on Saturdays, was because of all the traffic that we would experience on that end of Georgia Street. As a result of losing numerous businesses on that side of town, such as Walmart, Pizza Hut and McDonalds, there really isn’t a priority for it to be open on Saturdays. So the downtown branch will be open instead, from 8:30 to noon,” he added.
If you would like more information about Peoples Bank and Trust, you can visit them at 101 South Third St., or at their west branch located at 3308 W. Georgia St. Or you can go to online at www.pbtc.net.
