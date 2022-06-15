Brad Ayers, operations director for Ayerco, was on hand Tuesday last week, when members of the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce and local dignitaries came by to officially welcome the new Ayerco location to Louisiana.
Construction on the new location started last year diagonal to their old station at the intersection of Hwy. 54 and Hwy. 79, just by the Camp Clark Bridge.
Brad is the son of the company owner, Steve Ayers. Brad said the new location has been great for the company. With so much more room than their location across the street, he said, they’ve been able to increase sales inside the store and in fuel sales.
Brad said they have sold more than double per month than what they were able to do before with fuel sales. “And inside sales are up 80%,” he added.
He viewed the number of vehicles able to fit on the new parking area.
“We wouldn’t have been able to fit half that number over there,” he said. The old station across from there, he noted, was landlocked. He noted that they had even attempted to buy the house that sits adjacent to the property, but even with that space, there would not have been enough room for what they wanted to do with the property.
“We still didn’t feel like we would be able to do enough to do what we really wanted to do,” he said.
Residents watched over the months as a huge section of the hill was removed in order to have enough flat space for the new station.
Brad said he was glad he was not the one digging out all that dirt.
“I didn’t realized how much actually went into building a retaining wall,” he said. “That process alone was months worth of work,” he added. They had actually wanted to go back a few more feet, but he said that was cost prohibitive.
“It was a big undertaking, but it’s working out,” he said.
The old location was part of a trade after Ayerco removed the underground fuel tanks. The company that had done most of the dirt work at the new location will be taking over the property. Not only was that property too small for the expansion Ayerco had in mind, Brad said, his company started to think about moving because MoDOT had originally sought to take part of the station’s frontage when it was building the new Champ Clark Bridge.
“It would have knocked out those front dispensers,” he explained, “and we had limited dispensers to begin with.”
After the ribbon cutting was done, they started the cooking. Tables were set up and bags filled with gifts were given away during the celebration. Even the Missouri Lottery was on hand to join in the celebration.
Brad said that the Louisiana station is about as far south as the company has expanded. There is another station fairly close in Bowling Green. There are 16 stations in Missouri, and its flagship property is in Canton, Mo.
There was a lot of speculation about what was being built on that corner, Brad said. “Some people thought we were putting in a pool.”
The station was completed last fall, but they waited until this past week to make the opening official, Brad said.
