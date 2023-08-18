On July 22, the Apple Shed played host to a bazaar filled with a wide variety of goods for sale. From pots and cutlery to half of a mannequin, there was something for everyone.
The people who put this yard sale together—the Changelings Theater Company out of Clarksville, lead by Mary Lang Fournier.
“The main purpose (of the yard sale) was to clean out space for remodeling,” she said. “Secondly, (it was) to earn some (money) for said remodel. Lastly, (we wanted) to get the team out and working together.”
The Black Box Theater at the back of the Apple Shed behind the art gallery is getting a full remodel, including new walls, stage props, and light and sound systems. Many members of the Changelings are pitching in to help with the remodel, both by cleaning and by organizing events such as the yard sale.
Two members of the theater company provided entertainment, playing guitars and singing. Quite a few people found some things they wanted, and at the end of the day more than $200 was earned from the yard sale. The rest of the items were donated to local flea markets and other areas where they could be used.
The mannequin, called “Di-cut-omies” by one member of the company, had its upper half sold within minutes of the yard sale’s start. The lower half was purchased shortly afterward, offloading one of the many items ready for sale.
The theater is now ready for the remodel, which is scheduled to start quite soon. Fournier said she hopes to have the theater ready for productions by November. She wants to start with a variety show featuring music, comedy, and some good times to be sure.
The Apple Shed in Clarksville is located along the main road through town at 702 South 2nd Street, Clarksville, MO 63336
