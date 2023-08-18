Apple Shed Yard Sale

Customers browsing the wares at the Apple Shed yard sale. Photo by Gabriel Maier.

On July 22, the Apple Shed played host to a bazaar filled with a wide variety of goods for sale. From pots and cutlery to half of a mannequin, there was something for everyone.

The people who put this yard sale together—the Changelings Theater Company out of Clarksville, lead by Mary Lang Fournier.

