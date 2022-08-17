Forever Primitives 2022

Just a week ago, the outdoor seating area at Forever Primitives was under construction. Since then, the awning has been finished, and owner Craig Burnett said he has portable heaters ready to go for the cooler months. Photo by Stan Schwartz

It’s taken a little longer than he anticipated, but Craig Burnett is just about ready to reopen his restaurant and shop, Forever Primitives and Luncheonette.

The building along Church Street, just a block from the town square, was damaged in a fire back in April of this year. Burnett said then, that he hoped to open again in a month or two. But problems with contractors and the difficulties with getting building materials slowed the rebuild process.

