It’s taken a little longer than he anticipated, but Craig Burnett is just about ready to reopen his restaurant and shop, Forever Primitives and Luncheonette.
The building along Church Street, just a block from the town square, was damaged in a fire back in April of this year. Burnett said then, that he hoped to open again in a month or two. But problems with contractors and the difficulties with getting building materials slowed the rebuild process.
Plus, he had already been expanding the business and decided that while it was closed he would go ahead and complete the renovations while doing the repairs from the fire damage. Burnett said he’s looking to reopen the first week of September, if the final pieces to the repairs fall into place.
The business first opened in 2019 on the ground floor of the building. It wasn’t long before it outgrew that space, so Burnett bought the building next door and expanded with a new dining area. He also remodeled the building front and added outdoor seating. Another expansion project into a third building was underway when the fire shutdown the business.
The two additional dining areas are almost done. They just need to be cleaned again once the construction on the main area is finished.
Burnett said he was excited about the expanded kitchen and dining space. And they will have some new surprises for customers when they reopen. He didn’t want to reveal them too soon, but hoped people would come back to see all the improvements they’ve made.
When first opened, Forever Primitives only served during lunch time—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Since then, they added breakfast and occasionally evenings when it coincided with events happening downtown.
With a larger kitchen and expanded dining areas, Burnett said he’s hoping to increase the hours for dining.
“Eventually, once we’re back up and running, doing some evening hours and having some entertainment on the weekends,” he said. They will also be expanding the business liquor license, so they can sell alcohol by the drink.
“We will have some more whiskeys and wines,” he added.
Coming on board as his business partner, Cindy Elliott, said she would be expanding the breakfast times. “You know people want to eat breakfast before they go to work,” she said.
“Now I’m going to do 7 a.m. breakfast to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday through Saturday,” Elliott said. “And then, of course, we’ll do our lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., along with our specials.”
“And the breakfast will coincide with our upcoming surprise,” Burnett added.
Earlier this year, they did a Valentine’s Day special meal, which Elliott said customers raved about. “We plan to do that again next year,” she added.
What they still need most right now, they said, is people who want to work.
“We’re still looking for the help,” Elliott said.
Burnett said he wants plenty of staff for when he expands to evening hours. That way, people could work the shifts that fit within their schedules.
“Maybe when people see what we’re doing, they’ll be interested (in working here),” he added. “It’s a great place to work,” he said. “We have a lot of fun here.”
They can be reached through the Forever Primitive’s Facebook page or by calling Elliott at 573-470-9968 for more details, or to apply or set up interview.
