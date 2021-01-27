BOWLING GREEN—The recent improvements made to the Bowling Green Municipal Airport will now allow for twin-engine aircraft use of the facility. Saturday, members of Bowling Green’s Chamber of Commerce and members of the airport board, as well as a CMA engineer, attended a ribbon cutting ceremony on the airport’s taxiway.
During the ceremony, pilot Jim Saucier, gave a brief history of the airport. Being a traveler is not new to the Saucier family. Jim noted that six generations ago his ancestor came up the Mississippi River and established a trading post in 1675 at Portage Des Sioux, which is in St. Charles County.
The airport had been closed since renovations began last July, and this was the second time Saucier would be taking his plane up; this time as part of the ceremonial reopening of the airport. Saucier said his plane had been grounded since then. He smiled when he said he had to knock a little rust off the single engine 1962 Beachcraft Bonanza when he pulled it out of the hangar. “I’m a little rusty, too,” he added.
Two days before, he said, he had taken his plane up and did a few circles before returning to try out the newly renovated runway and taxiway. The plane’s range is about 1,600 miles and it can go 200 mph. A trip to the Lake of the Ozarks from Bowling Green would take about 45 minutes, Saucier said, and it would use about 8 gallons of fuel. He’s been flying since 1974, when he got his student pilot’s license. A few months later he got his permanent pilot’s license.
Bowling Green Mayor Jim Arico thank all those who came out on such a brisk morning to celebrate the reopening of the airport all that it means to have these improvements to the runway. He acknowledged all that Saucier had done to make this happen, such as writing the initial grant to get federal money to make the improvements.
Brian Garkie, with CMT, was the project manager and engineer for the airport renovation. He noted that the entire renovation project was done with federal funds.
“It was roughly about $5 million,” he said. “It was designed to keep the operation and maintenance costs low, because the city will have to cover that moving forward.”
Saucier pointed to an older building down at one end of the facility, which he said was built in 1935 by an individual. “That’s where it started as a grass strip.”
By 1941, improvements had been made so that it would qualify as a public-use airport. FAA records show that the airport opened to the public in September 1941. Some open hangers were added later and then after WWII, a larger hanger was added.
“The only thing remaining of that,” he said, “are the big bay doors and steal framework hat holds them.” The airport was still a grass strip back then.
In the late 50s and early 60s, the U.S. senator then, Edward V. Long, was able to get federal funding to buy more land and put in a hard surface runway. That runway was 2,700-feet long and 40-feet wide.
“It pretty much stayed that same way until 1987,” Saucier said. An economic development grant from the state of Missouri got them $297,000, which allowed them to rebuild and lengthen the runway by 500 feet and 10 feet wider. It also allowed them to pave the taxiway.
The National Airport Improvement Program was the next step, he said, where they applied for more grant money. CMT, an engineering company, was hired and an economic development study was started to see if Bowling Green was worthy of the money the federal government would be spending on airport improvement. CMT Senior Aviation Engineer Tom Morris and former City Administrator Barb Allison applied for the grant right before she retired in October 2018
“It turned out,” he added, “that Bowling Green was a growing, strong community, and we qualified for the program.”
In 2003, CMT began working with the committee, MoDOT and the FAA to put together the airport plan. They looked at what the airport should be way into the future.
The study said that the airport needed to be able to handle a Beachcraft 200 series plane, which is a twin-engine turbine airplane that seats eight passengers. Saucier noted that it is typically used to transport business people.
In order to make the improvements, they had to buy the property adjacent to the runway and make easements for the flight paths.
There’s enough room, he added, for another 500 feet to be added to the runway sometime in the future. They are also planning on installing a new apron along with a terminal building so there’s a place for passengers when they arrive in Bowling Green. He’s also looking to have additional hangars built on the property.
“Every step along the way,” Saucier said, “has been for economic development for the surrounding area.”
Arico added that the city placed a retired police vehicle at the airport for passenger transportation. That way, he said, they can come into the city and shop and eat.
Jake McDonald, the airport manager and local crop duster pilot, said he’s 95% of the operations of the airport.
Arico shared part of a letter from MoDOT: “The Bowling Green Municipal Airport has significant economic impact on the city and surrounding community. And this is the type of successful project that the commission is proud of because it comes as a result of an effective partnership—the City of Bowling Green, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Missouri Department of Transportation all played important rolls in securing almost $5 million in grant funding.”
He said that the spirit of Bob McKee would be riding with him as co-pilot. McKee died just before the start of the renovations last year.
