Family-owned business grows with the times
LOUISIANA—If you’ve ever wondered why they used to call them service stations, then there’s no need to look no farther than an Abel’s Quik Shop. Delivering fuel and operating filling stations was how they started, but now they’re so much more.
The three Abel brothers, Ray, Charlie, and Alfred, bought their first Shell station in 1940 in Louisiana at 5th and Georgia streets. Then the U.S. was drawn into World War II, and over the course of the next three years, the brothers were drafted into the Army. According the company’s history, once they were released from the Army, they returned to Louisiana and got right back to work. It wouldn’t be long before they started expanding. First it was to Clarksville, then to Bowling Green and then to Eolia. From there, they bought into Hannibal and Oakwood.
But it wasn’t until the mid-70s that they started buying stations for the purpose of adding convenience stores.
All the changes over the years, said Randy Anderson, Abel’s vice president, has been for one purpose—to have what the customers want—at the pumps and in their Quik shops.
Anderson, who is not related to the Abel family, has been working for the company since 1993—28 years this April. He started off as the company’s controller, working in the accounting department. Before joining Abel’s, he worked at a certified public accounting company.
In its 81 years, Abel’s has gone from just the three brothers to 220 employees. Expansion continued through the ’80s, with stores in Vandalia and Paris, including more Louisiana locations. More stations in Hannibal and Monroe City came with the company’s growth.
By the 1990s, the Abel’s Quik Shops were in New London, New Florence and Mexico. During this decade, all the stores were remodeled to the Shell image standard. Currently, they have 18 stores and the bulk fuel plant in Louisiana.
The biggest change for the company, Anderson said, was new technology.
“You needed to change to keep the doors open,” he said. “You have to give the public what it wants. The whole world was moving away from cash (transactions).” And allowing people to pay with credit and debit cards was the right thing to do, he noted
“And now it’s an RF signal in the card,” he added. “Just tap and go.
“It’s just part of the migration and lends itself to exactly what we are—a convenience store,” he explained.
He recalls when they made the change to allow customers to pay at the pump. At that time, he noted, they could accept cash at the pump, too. But that didn’t last long.
“It wasn’t well received and (it was) problematic,” he said.
Like most companies that added convenience stores to their gasoline and diesel sales, Anderson said they were worried about what pay at the pump would do to their in-store sales.
Surprisingly, it actually helped their store sales, he said.
“When people come into the store, they still want convenience,” he said. Those who pay at the pump and then leave, shortens the in-store for the other customers.
“It sped up transactions, and obviously, you’re serving more people when they’re serving themselves,” he added.
But just to make sure people don’t completely forget about all the items they sell in their stores, Abel’s has a fuel rewards card that offers fuel discounts if customers buy something in the store.
“It’s a great program, and so easy to use,” Anderson said. “It’s a real value added program that everyone should take advantage of. I mean you don’t have to do anything to get at least 5 cents a gallon off.”
And if customers do use the card for in-store specials, they can get even more off of the fuel price.
“As a matter of fact, we are basically the top redeemer in the U.S. for Shell,” he said. Whenever they communicate with Shell corporate headquarters, he noted, they get asked what exactly are they doing to draw people in for those extra sales. And they are always high up in at-pump sales, too.
Anderson said he uses the program himself, but his card broke a while ago, so he uses the keypad at the pump.
It’s all about convenience he said. “You don’t even have to get your card out.”
The program helps the company leverage products they want to feature. And because it’s a national program, they can offer a wide variety of products, he said.
“All the big manufacturers are involved in the program,” he said, such as Coke and Pepsi. It also allows the stores to discount their tobacco products, as well.
In addition to the convenience stores, the company is also partnering with food service companies such as Subway and McDonald’s, either in the same building or right next door. Their store in Louisiana by the Champ Clark Bridge is the only Abel’s with a full deli.
These discount programs took off, he explained, because the stores can scan the sales data. And the world runs on data.
Anderson said he provides the metrics about sales to the manufacturers who can then determine what’s selling the best and in what region.
He noted that the Abel’s company was built on bulk fuel delivery, but that has become a much smaller part of the operation. They used to take the fuel to the farmers and commercial operations, but these days, a lot of farmers operate portable fuel trucks and can come and fill up when they need to and then fill their tanks out on their farms.
Friendly faces
In addition to making the stores and the fuel pumps convenient for the customers, Anderson said it’s the Abel’s employees who really make the difference when it comes to sales and service.
“Hire good people, train them well and provide them an environment where they can grow,” he said, makes all the difference and has served the company well.
He also leads by example. He’s been known to go out and pull weeds at some store locations.
“I wouldn’t ask someone to do something that I wasn’t willing to do,” he said.
“Our store associates and managers deal with the customers on the front line,” he said. And he wants them to know how much they mean to the company.
“They make the company. They are our largest investment,” he added.
The company offers health and dental insurance, as well as a full range of after-tax benefits along with a 401k retirement plan.
“New hires are eligible for 6- and 12-month bonuses,” he said. You have to spend more money up front when you hire somebody. And it makes more sense to train them well, because they tend to do better in their positions.
“If you know what you’re doing, you fell confident,” he explained. They’ve even gone to an online training system to make it easier for new hires to learn. The modules teach how to greet customers, how to stock shelves, how to clean the restrooms all the way to how to de-escalate an irritated customer.
And the company prides itself on how nice their restrooms are. He said it’s important to have clean stores and restrooms.
“I think if you go into a clean restroom in a convenience store, you have a whole different opinion (of that store),” he said. A dirty restroom, he added, would give customers a negative opinion.
Anderson noted that Abel’s has a mystery shopper program that they’ve been operating for nearly 30 years, where they send people out once a month to the stores to buy items and make sure the stores are being maintained properly and the associates and managers are greeting customers the way they learned from their training, as well as handling transactions efficiently.
He wants them to maintain good customer service. If the associate does it all right, the mystery shopper hands him or her $25. Anderson said he gives that person another $25.
“That’s an extra $50 just for doing your job,” he said. He knows it doesn’t happen all the time, but it is important that the employees are trying to do their best and learning from their mistakes. And because Abel’s is Shell branded, although independently owned, corporate headquarters sends out mystery shoppers three times a year.
Dealing with the pandemic
When the pandemic hit and the state mandated closing of non-essential businesses, Abel’s continued to operate, utilizing measures to protect the customers and its employees. Because fewer people were driving, fuel sales did drop, but on the other side, the stores started to see increased business, because they carried a lot of items that people give up last.
“When we looked at how we clean our stores,” he said, “it really allowed us to up our game there. I think we’re doing a better job of that than we ever did before.”
The company also sponsors so much in the community.
“We don’t do the sponsorships for the headlines,” Anderson said. “We do it because we’re part of the community.”
