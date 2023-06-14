Family creates a place for all families to enjoy
It’s like a little slice of calm amid the hustle and bustle. Aarone’s Books, Games & More is open and is growing its offerings as it expands inside its space.
On a hot afternoon, stepping into the store’s cool air is a welcome feeling. And that’s just what Aaron and Rae Yoder-Cruz want you to feel—welcome.
They built the store, located at 913 W. Champ Clark, mostly on their own, for families to come and enjoy books, games and some pretty good food. The letters from their names make up Aarone’s.
There are several bookshelves with lots of books, as well as graphic novels and comic books. Rae said they are working to increase their selection of children’s books. They started working on the building in November of last year and opened at the end of February of this year.
“And then we opened the kitchen in March,” Rae added.
That was a hectic time for the young couple.
“I was eight months pregnant with her (Tallulah, their youngest) when we got the rental agreement,” Rae said. Aaron had the little one in a baby carrier on his chest to keep her close.
“We had waited a year to find (a space for the business)” Aaron said. “And then this popped up.”
Rae was helping with the demolition while pregnant and came back to help put the place back together while dealing with a newborn.
“Games and books are the thing that introduced us,” Rae said about how she and Aaron met. “That was our love. On our first date, we played games.” While discussing life and what they wanted to do with theirs, the idea of a place where families could come and enjoy time together playing games and have some great food came to life.
“There’s not a lot to do in Bowling Green with little ones,” she explained. They first opened the back area of the store where there’s a play area for children.
“We’ve had a lot of people with kids come in and just love it,” Rae added.
Right now, Aaron and Rae are the only employees of the store, though some of the older children in the family help out.
“We’re not at the point where we can hire more people, but when we do get to that point we’d love to bring on some more people,” she said.
Her 10- and 8-year-old love to come in and interact with all the children who visit the store.
“And they sometimes wipe the tables and sweep the floor for the tip money,” she added.
They are also planning on doing events like karaoke and bingo. They do have a book club for the older folks and just started one this month for the kids.
“We’re actually going to have a kids bingo next Friday,” Aaron said.
“We definitely want to do some more kid events,” Rae added.
Adding the food element to the business was a natural progression for the couple.
“We both like cooking,” Rae said. “We like experimenting with food.”
They have a solid menu, including a kid’s menu, but they also like to try new things.
“We wanted special items that are our creations,” she said.
“She came up with a jalapeno mac-melt,” Aaron said. It’s macaroni and cheese with jalapeno and bacon, made like a grilled cheese sandwich.
“It’s really good,” Rae said.
They’re planning on adding baked goods too, things they want to share with the community.
And there’s pizza, too. Aaron worked with his grandfather at B&B Tavern, learning to make pizza from the master.
They also rent the space for groups and parties. Pricing is available on their website and Facebook page. They are open Tuesday – Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
For now, they are closed Sundays and Mondays so they can work on the store without interruptions. They’ve also had friends and family come in and help, as well.
Aaron said that once they are done, they would open on Mondays, too.
People can read the books there, Rae explained. They can also rent them out for 30 days for $1. Aaron said for $5 a month you could read as much as you want in that time.
They also have plenty of board games, as well as physical games, including an air-hockey table.
Aaron said they are working on putting in a video game space in the back of the store. That area also has comfy chairs and a couch where people can relax. Out front, are several tables suitable for families and groups to play games together.
