LOUISIANA – No candidates have filed so far for three seats on Louisiana City Council as of the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 7. They will have until Jan. 21 to do so in advance of the April 10 municipal election, which will feature races for local offices around Pike County.
The four Louisiana seats open in April represent the first, second, third and fourth wards.
A competitive race has already formed up for seats on the Pike County R-III Board of Education, which oversees Clopton and Pike-Lincoln Technical Center. Michele “Mickie” Henderson, Linda Perrone, Tyler R. Beauchamp and Mark Adam Magruder have filed for three three-year terms. Perrone and Henderson both appeared on the ballot in last year’s election, though Perrone dropped out of the race in favor of a write-in campaign before election day.
In Clarksville, no candidates have filed for seats on the board of aldermen representing the city’s north and south wards and the position of city collector. Shirley Underwood is currently the city collector, and Joanna Brock and Martha Merritt currently occupy the south and north ward seats respectively.
Two, three-year terms will be on the ballot for the Louisiana R-II Board of Education. William “Shep” Sheppard, who will be running to retain his position on the board, is the only candidate so far. The board picked him in November to complete Maggie Neff’s term after she resigned the board.
At BONCL R-X school district, incumbents Linda Beer and Vicky Aldridge have filed for reelection. Three board members serving three-year terms will be elected in April.
In Eolia David Land and Kim Nothaker have both filed for another two-year term on the town’s board of trustees. No one has yet filed for the one-year term that will also appear on the ballot.
Most candidates for April’s elections will file at the place of business of the entities they are running to oversee, but a few file at the county courthouse. These positions — including a three-year term on the special road district, a five-year term on the board of Pike County Memorial Hospital, three four-year terms at the Pike County Health Board and one six-year term at the Buffalo Fire Protection District.
Also in the April election, three trustees will be elected to the City of Paynesville board of trustees, the county clerk.
Primary ballot set
Twenty-two democrats and five Republicans have qualified to participate in Missouri’s presidential preference primary on March 10, 2020.
The Republican ballot will feature President Donald Trump, who is heavily favored for the nomination, alongside former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and conservative pundit Joe Walsh. Two lower profile candidates, Matthew John Matern and Bob Ely will also appear on the ballot.
The democratic ballot will be more crowded.
Among the candidates waging nationwide campaigns the ballot will feature, in order, Minnesotta Sen. Amy Klobuchar, California billionaire Tom Steyer, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former vice-president and Deleware Sen. Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Maryland Rep. John Delaney, former San Antonio mayor and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, author Marianne Williamson, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Castro dropped out of the race last week, but according to the office of Missouri’s Secretary of State candidates cannot withdraw their names from the ballot after Dec. 24.
Also appearing on the democratic ballot: William “Bill” Haas, Steve Burke, Robby Wells, Velma Steinman, Henry Hewes and Roque De La Fuente and Leonard Steinman.
The last poll of the democratic race was conducted in September by Show Me Victories, a St. Louis based firm. It showed Biden in the lead, with 34 percent of the vote, followed by Warren and then Sanders. In the 2016 primary Missouri was hotly contested between former Senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Sanders. Clinton beat Sanders across the state by about .2 percent but won the low-turnout primary in Pike County by 16 percent.
In a similarly tight state-wide Republican contest in 2016 Trump out-paced Ted Cruz by about 6 percentage points.
Missouri is an “open primary” state, which means it allows voters to take a ballot for any one of the political primaries. Voters will also be able to pick a ballot featuring three green party candidates (Howie Hawkins, Dario Hunter and David Rolde), two Constitution Party candidates (Don Gundmann and Don Blankenship) or one Libertarian candidate (Jacob Hornberger).
