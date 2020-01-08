LOUISIANA – The Millikin University Choir will present a concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 9 at First Presbyterian Church, Louisiana. The Bowling Green High School choir will join with the Millikin students for two pieces.
The choir, from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, will perform as part of its annual winter tour, showcasing its reputation for innovative programming and tonal variety with repertoire spanning five centuries.
The Choir owns an extensive touring history that includes performances in Scandinavia, Russia, Haiti, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, China, Taiwan, the Baltic States and throughout the United Kingdom. Additionally the Choir has seven CDs to its credit. Recent appearances at National Conferences of the American Choral Director’s Association have garnered new attention to the Choir’s approach to style and tone.
The Millikin University Choir is under the direction of Dr. Bradley Holmes, Professor of Music and Director of Choral Studies. He has led the choir since 1991.
“From the pure sounds of the Renaissance to the robust qualities of major choral [or] orchestral works, the Millikin University Choir celebrates a broad variety of styles and genres. Rather than being identified with a particular choral approach, the choir has been at the forefront of the ‘tonal diversity’ movement exploring vocal approaches rooted in historical precedence, national custom and folk-music traditions,” Holmes wrote about the choir’s approach.
Millikin’s School of Music offers a wide variety of degree programs and fields of specialization. The University Choir is one of four traditional choral ensembles involving over 200 students. Choir members are chosen after highly competitive auditions among the student body and represent a variety of majors.
For more information, contact Pastor Jay Ayers at (316) 323-9107.
