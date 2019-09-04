LOUISIANA – The Louisiana Area Historical Museum will be open only on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. until noon through the third weekend in October, when it will be open additional hours during Colorfest weekend.
After that time the museum will be closed for the season.
Plans are being made for renovations, new displays, and for board members to work on the organization of historical papers that have been donated recently.
For questions, please call Museum Board President Judy Schmidt at 754-5697.
