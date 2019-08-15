Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation will be doing the following pavement work in Pike County on Monday, Aug. 19, the agency announced today. The work will close parts of Route Y and Route M
Pike County Route Y: Aug. 19, the road will be closed from CRD 477 to U.S. Route 61 for sealing operations. The work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. that day.
Pike County Route M: Aug. 19, the road will be closed from Pike County Route V to U.S. Route 54 for sealing operations. The work will be completed between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. that day.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.
