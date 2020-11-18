It’s that time of year again to recognize the outstanding contributions of local businesses, civic organizations, and private citizens at the 49th Annual Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet.
This year’s banquet will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14 at the Pike County Fairgrounds. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with the banquet beginning at 6 p.m.
This year, the banquet will boast a silent auction, new awards, open bar, dinner and live entertainment. Tickets are $40 per person for tables of 8. RSVP by Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. The more information, the invitation and the RSVP can be found on the Chamber of Commerce website at https://bgchamber.org/events/awards-banquet/.
Among the awards to be presented at the banquet are the Outstanding Chamber Member of the Year, Friend of the Chamber Award, and the Citizen of the Year.
Since 1975, the Citizen of the Year Award has been sponsored by the Bowling Green Times.
The award was created to “celebrate the champions and advocates for the City of Bowling Green, whose who have established and managed successful businesses, spent their lives as public servants enriched the minds of our community’s youth buy being educators, and overwhelmingly improving he lives of those around them.”
The award, which was initially named “Man of the Year,” was started in December 1956 by the VFW post. The award was first presented in January 1957 and was awarded to Frank Ward.
Once again the Times is seeking nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year Award. In order to nominate someone, go to this URL and fill out the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S3XX6F8
All nominations will be referred to a committee, who will review the nominees and make a selection.
Deadline for submissions is 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11.
