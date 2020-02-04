The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces that a special firewood cutting opportunity will occur in Indian Creek Recreation Area on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Trees identified for removal within the campground have been cut down and left on the campsites, and very close to the paved road surface. Between the hours of 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., anyone with a valid firewood cutting permit can enter the campground, cut the trees into desired lengths, and remove the firewood for personal use. This will only be available on Feb. 8.
The fee for a firewood permit is $1. Firewood cutting for commercial use or resale is prohibited. Permits must be obtained in person between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the M.W. Boudreaux Visitor Center. Payment may be made by personal check, credit card, or cash. For further information, contact the Mark Twain Lake Project Office, 20642 Highway J, Monroe City, Missouri, 63456, or telephone (573) 735-4097.