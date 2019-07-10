Eolia – Campbell Cattle Co., Eolia, Mo., is a new member of the American Angus Association, according to Chris Stallo, interim CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Mo.
Local cattle company joins organization
Adam Thorp
