PERRY, MO. – Mark Twain Lake will host a lake clean-up special event in association with National Public Lands Day on Sept. 28, 2019.
Community volunteers, school groups, and civic organizations are needed to pick up trash along the lake shoreline, and along the roadways that access the public lands around the lake.
Participants will meet at the Spalding Boat Ramp at 8:00 am to be provided locations to pick up trash. The collected trash will be returned to Spalding Boat Ramp where the materials will be sorted to reclaim items that can be recycled. They will also need boats and trucks to haul materials from the locations, so if people who have this equipment available, should consider bringing it.
If you have questions about the event, please contact Allen Mehrer at the Mark Twain Lake Project Office, 573-735-4097, or at allen.mehrer@usace.army.mil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.