CLARKSVILLE – The Clarksville Memorial VFW Post 4610, auxiliary and youth group will hold their annual barbecue at the Post Home during Applefest on Oct. 12 and 13.
The group will also participate in the Applefest parade.
The group will again be collecting Buddy Poppy donations. This money goes into a relief fund to help veterans in need and to fund the chapter’s plans to send care packages again this year for soldiers serving in the armed forces. Passersby should keep an eye for people collecting donations on street-corners. Donations of any size are appreciated.
