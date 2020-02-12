LOUISIANA – Customers at Hardee’s in Louisiana and Bowling Green can help their Pike County neighbors in need on Valentine’s Day Feb. 14.
The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corp. is teaming up with the restaurants for the 20th annual Rise & Shine fundraiser.
From 6 to 10:30 a.m., customers will be able to buy sausage or egg biscuits for just $1. NECAC staff and volunteers will also collect additional donations.
All proceeds will stay in Pike County to help elderly, disabled and low-income people pay utility costs. The event is organized by the not-for-profit Heat Up St. Louis, which raises money to fund heating and utility assistance programs administered by agencies in 34 Missouri and Illinois counties.
“The Hardee’s Rise & Shine event is crucial in every county to assist our low-income neighbors with their winter heating bills,” said NECAC County Services Programs Director Linda Fritz. “Not only will Hardee’s customers be receiving a great bargain, but that $1 will help someone with their heating bill. It’s a win-win situation. We greatly appreciate everyone’s participation with this worthy endeavor.”
Last year’s Rise & Shine event raised a record $570,000 at 55 Hardee’s restaurants in Missouri and Illinois. NECAC received $21,500 in funding for four counties – Pike, Lincoln, Warren and St. Charles. The total for Pike County was $5,000.
Additional volunteers are needed and may sign up by calling NECAC Pike County Service Coordinator Chandra Roberts at 573-324-2207 or stopping by the NECAC Pike County Services Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 805 Business Highway 61 in Bowling Green.
