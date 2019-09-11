PERRY, MO. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake invite you to "The Reptile Experience" starring Serengeti Steve and the array of animals that he has to show. The program will be held at the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at Mark Twain Lake on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Serengeti Steve provides an educational and entertaining program for all spectators. This is not only a show, but also a unique, hands-on experience where Steve gets his audience totally involved in the program.
Organizers say "The Reptile Experience" is a fantastic program that is sure to keep the audience on the edge of your seat. This program is free and appropriate for all ages.
For questions or for more information contact the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573-565-2112, email marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil or stop in between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
