LOUISIANA – As we prepare for the Christmas season this year we are in need of sponsors for families in need. Please consider sponsoring a family for Christmas. Families will range in size from two children to six children.
Any individual, group or business desiring to help a family have a merrier Christmas please call Helen Crew at 573-324-3055 or Linda Beer at 573-754-5557 at the Christian Church to sign up, or if you have questions.
Any help that can be given to help brighten the families' holiday would be greatly appreciated.
