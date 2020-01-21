Are you looking for a new outdoor adventure? The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake in partnership with the Monroe City Whitetails Unlimited Chapter, the Mark Twain Lake Visitors and Educational Resource Center Committee, the Northeast Missouri Wild Turkey Federation, the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalist Chapter, the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Mark Twain State Park are proud to announce the return of the Annual Shed Hunt for Youth. This event will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center.
The goal of this event is to introduce interested youth to the outdoors when most are getting a good dose of cabin fever. There will be a chance for the younger "Bucks" (children two to twelve years of age) to hone their shed hunting skills with a Kiddie Hunt along the Eagle Bluff Trail at the Visitor Center. Sheds will be placed along the trail to give the little ones an idea of what a real shed find will feel like.
Need to warm up after your hunt? The Visitor Center lobby will be filled with informational booths from various groups highlighting information on deer and other related outdoor topics throughout the day while the Monroe City Whitetails Unlimited Chapter will be providing a lunch of hot dogs, soup and chips. The event is free for all age groups but pre-registration is required by 10 a.m. Jan. 31. Registration for the Kiddie Hunt begins Wednesday, January 22, by calling the M. W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573.565.2112, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Participation will be limited to the first 200 registrants and their parents.
Volunteers play a key role in the success of this event and are still being accepted to assist with the hunt. If you are interested, please contact the M. W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573-565-2112. In addition, donations of antler sheds will be accepted at the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center, just south of the dam on Route J, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, up to the date of the event in order to insure each child can go home with one special memento to call their own.
Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, bring extra gloves and hats and wear bright colors, such as hunter blaze orange. Anyone desiring more information or wishing to register a child, please call the M. W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573.565.2112 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Registration closes on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.
