Bowling Green, MO (63334)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will become lighter late. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.