The big Bowling Green Park was the perfect setting for this year’s 9th Annual Walk for Life and BBQ, hosted by Options for Women.
The grill was fired up, the band “Replay” was tuning up and walkers were getting registered and donning their bright blue event T-shirts. From tiny infants in strollers to senior citizens with wheeled walkers, families and individuals were ready for the road—or in this case, the park path.
Options for Women Board President Martin Hanley had the walkers move out to the path at 11 a.m. from the lower park shelter. Through a balloon arch, they started their walk for life. Some stayed on the lower loop for their stroll, while others went east across S. St. Charles Ave. on the path around the ball fields.
Options for Women, which has offices in Bowling Green and Hannibal, was created to help those who are facing an unplanned pregnancy. According to Options for Women, the service provides help and support to all women with free pregnancy tests, free first trimester ultrasounds, options counseling and community referrals. The center does not perform nor does it refer people for abortions.
About 30 minutes into the walk, the skies started to darken as a storm front moved into the area. Some of the walkers had finished their circuit of the park and were getting some food as the first raindrops started to fall. The wet weather did little to dampen their spirits. They had come to walk and be part of this event.
Walkers were asked but not required to find sponsors for their walk in order to raise funds to help the center with its mission of preserving life.
The band played some classics from the ’60s and ’70s. After an extremely accurate rendition of the Beatles’ tune, “Come Together,” the lead singer said how happy he was that so many people in the audience knew the lyrics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.