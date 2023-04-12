Underwater Easter Egg Hunt

Children gather up Easter eggs from the pool at the Twin Pike YMCA. Photo by Julia Polston

Last Saturday, the Twin Pikes YMCA brought back its underwater Easter egg hunt. The Easter Swim Splash Hunt had 65 children enjoying collecting plastic eggs from the Y’s pool. Everyone had the chance to collect as many eggs as they could and trade them for prizes, and they also handed out bags with candy and a one-day membership pass to the YMCA. The Easter Bunny made an appearence so families and participants could have a photo opportunity.

Children up to age 12 were busy splashing around as they collected Easter eggs from the water. One of the volunteers, Judy Flowers, said that this was an amazing turnout.

