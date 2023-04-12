Last Saturday, the Twin Pikes YMCA brought back its underwater Easter egg hunt. The Easter Swim Splash Hunt had 65 children enjoying collecting plastic eggs from the Y’s pool. Everyone had the chance to collect as many eggs as they could and trade them for prizes, and they also handed out bags with candy and a one-day membership pass to the YMCA. The Easter Bunny made an appearence so families and participants could have a photo opportunity.
Children up to age 12 were busy splashing around as they collected Easter eggs from the water. One of the volunteers, Judy Flowers, said that this was an amazing turnout.
“We’ve had many families come and enjoy the event today,” said Flowers. “We’re exited that we’re able to bring the hunt back after the pandemic.” Because of COVID almost all in-person events were suspended. “So, we’re very excited that we are able to do this again. It’s just an amazing, fun event to get into the water, and it is a learning experience. You really don’t see Easter egg hunts in the water.”
Because the event was open to the general public, not just members, it was a chance for everyone to come and enjoy the facility and all it has to offer.
“We’re so very fortunate to have sponsors who have given gifts to us,” Flowers said. “We have Raintree Shopping, The Refuge Church and Monitor Productions Inc.—all of them have helped give to us for this event. We’d also like the children to take this as a learning experience to learn about why we celebrate Easter,” Flowers added.
Volunteers for the event included Sally Logan, Carolyn Rathburn, Mary Anne Harris, and Flowers, along with staff workers Madison Phillips, and Hannah Akers. They wanted to give a special thank you to those sponsors and contributors, who included County Market and several of individual YMCA members. For more information about the Twin Pike YMCA, you may call 573-754-4497 or visit them on their Facebook page.
