Karen Daffron, chair of the Memorial Park Board, introduced the park’s board to those who had assembled to offer their prayers and support to those who had lost their battle with cancer, to their families, and to those who were still fighting.
The Cancer Memorial Park Foundation was established in 2005 for the purpose of building the park, which sits on the south side of the town square.
“Our mission is to support those fighting cancer,” Daffron said. They do that by raising funds from people who pay for benches and pavers inside the park. “The pavers can be engraved with messages or a person’s name,” she added. For more information, visit the website at cancermemorialpark.com.
Daffron said that they also support those who are mourning the loss of a loved one because of cancer.
“This park is a special place for them because their loved one has a marker in here,” she said. “If their loved one was cremated, this might be the only place they have a marker,” she added.
Daffron started the service with a moment of silence for the veterans who had lost their lives in service to the U.S.
Heather Betts, the first speaker, is a cancer survivor. Working as an RN, Betts had seen her fair share of people in various stages of cancer.
She noted that one cannot compare one’s own cancer fight to another’s fight. For each person the fight is different, she explained.
“I’ve been in health care for more than 25 years,” she said. “I’d been on other side of health care for so long I never expected to be on this side of it.” She lost friends and family to cancer over the years. She witnessed the impact the disease had on the person with it and that person’s family.
“I told my family that if I ever got cancer and it spread to outlying areas, I would not do treatment,” she said. “I maintain that to this day.” She noted that she had worked very hard over the years not become part of cancer’s legacy.
“Turns out, cancer didn’t get that memo,” she added.
She went through her long journey into her cancer discovery and treatment.
Because of her diagnosis, Betts said her children would need to be screened for cancer after age 35, as well.
“Not only did I get to tell my children I had cancer, but I also got to tell them how it would change their lives forever,” she said. “This is the day I will never forget.”
Even with all she was going through, Betts said she just wanted to be treated normally.
“For those who know me, I’m pretty hard-headed, and I was determined that cancer would not get the best of me,” she said. The fight was on, and with the support of her family, her friends and those she worked with, Betts made it through all her treatments.
She worked full time through most of it.
“Every day I tried to get up and show up for as long as I could,” she said, “because I was stubborn, and cancer was not going to take me out.”
She encouraged those present to provide affirmation to those fighting cancer.
“I loved that,” Betts said. “When you feel your worst and people tell you, you look good, it helps,” she added.
“What a great community we live in,” she said. “Don’t ever take that for granted.”
Pastor Cole Branstetter with the Church of the Nazarene provided the prayer for the ceremony.
Carol Deters spoke next. She talked about the cancer journey she and her late husband, John, had gone through.
She and John were married for 38 years. They owned the Deters Sign and T-Shirt Shoppe. She noted how busy John was. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2010. It was a hard diagnosis to hear, she added. His faith kept him strong throughout his journey, she said. After a seven-year battle, John lost his fight.
“Cancer is a horrible disease,” she said. “It affects, not only the patient, but the whole family. I believe not only did God prepare John for his heavenly home, but He also prepared his family to go on without him. I’m so thankful for all those who helped.”
Jim Erikson led the group in song, and the names of all those remembered and honored in the park were read during a candlelight service.
Daffron encouraged all those in the park and those watching on Facebook Live to pray for those who have cancer. “And the people who never tell anybody,” she added. “So many suffer in silence. … Prayer is very powerful.”
