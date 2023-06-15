SHP member

Jim Funk talks to the Bowling Green Rotary Club about Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Photo by Stan Schwartz

The number of children in this community who do not have beds to sleep in would astound most people. Jim Funk, with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, spoke to the Bowling Green Rotary Club on Tuesday last week about how his group got started and what they’re doing to help those who need it.

“Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a registered 501 (c) 3 charity,” Funk said. It was started in Twin Falls, Idaho, in 2012 by Booth Nickleson and his brother.

Recommended for you