The number of children in this community who do not have beds to sleep in would astound most people. Jim Funk, with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, spoke to the Bowling Green Rotary Club on Tuesday last week about how his group got started and what they’re doing to help those who need it.
“Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a registered 501 (c) 3 charity,” Funk said. It was started in Twin Falls, Idaho, in 2012 by Booth Nickleson and his brother.
“They knew a family that had two kids sleeping on the floor,” he said, so, they got together in their garage over Christmas vacation and they built a bunk bed for these two kids.”
Because it was so well received, Funk noted, the pair thought about whom else in their community might benefit from it.
They put the question out there on social media to get an idea of the need.
“What they found was not what they expected,” Funk said. They thought they might get a deluge of people saying they needed a bed, but instead received numerous requests from people offering to help.
From there, the operation expanded quickly. Mike Rowe, who had the TV show, “Dirty Jobs” did a show called “Returning the Favor.” Through that show, he did a feature on Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The brothers were provided a huge warehouse, rent-free for three years to expand their operation, Funk said.
Funk added that his son, Darren, saw that show and with three of his friends traveled to Twin Falls to receive training on how to set this up. They returned to Illinois and started a SHP chapter there.
“We had our first build in 2018,” Funk said. “Since then, we have built about 700 beds, and we delivered 640. One-hundred of those were in Missouri.” Thirty-three in Hannibal, 20 in Louisiana, 19 in Bowling Green, two in Saverton, seven in Clarksville, four in LaGrange, seven in Palmyra, six in Camden and two in Frankford.
“We currently have 15 deliveries pending in Missouri,” he added.
The Rotary Club of Louisiana got involved two years ago, sponsoring two builds—one in 2021 and one in 2022. LaCrosse Lumber of Louisiana provided the lumber, at cost. Louisiana High School allowed the group to use the school’s FAA building and tools, and more than 50 volunteers showed up to help.
Any child, age 3 to 17, who is in unsafe or uncomfortable sleeping situation is eligible for a bed, Funk said.
“There is no cost at all to the family,” he said. The beds come with a mattress, pillow and bedding.
“We maintain a fairly high level of anonymity for the families,” he added. “We don’t make a big deal about who’s getting the beds.”
Anyone can apply for a bed on behalf of a child, he explained. “Normally, it will be a parent or guardian, who will do this, though at times it would be someone from DCFS or some other agency.”
There are well over 200 SHP chapters in the U.S. Go online to shpbeds.org and search for the chapter nearest you.
As a group, Funk said, it has delivered more than 100,000 beds.
“It’s still growing,” he added. “There’s no sign of letting up.”
He’s read that between 2% and 3% of children in this country do not have beds.
An unsafe sleeping situation, he said, correlates with anxiety, stress, obesity and depression in children.
Although they appreciate the volunteers who show up for the builds, Funk said, they need donations to pay for the materials they use to build the beds and for the bedding.
“When we walk away from a child’s house, the bed is ready to be slept in,” he said. The beds are constructed so that they can be used as single, twins or bunk beds.
Practically everyone in the build and delivery teams is Christian, Funk said. And even though SHP is not a Christian organization, when they finish making a delivery, they ask the family to pray with them before they leave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.