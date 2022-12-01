A variety of activities surround annual Christmas Parade
The annual lighted Christmas parade organized by the Louisiana Community Betterment Association kicked off the Louisiana Lighting up the Season event with live Christmas music at the Louisiana Historical Museum at 4 p.m.
Using a recently donated antique pump organ, Linda Beer and Judy Schmidt played some Christmas favorites.
An interested group came in from the street as Schmidt was explaining the function of the pump organ.
“This is called a pump organ and it has no electrical components,” said Schmidt. “Inside of the organ is a large bellows which is like a balloon. You have to blow air into it which goes over pipes like whistles. If you do not pump the pedal with your foot, nothing will happen without that air being pumped in. This organ was made in Detroit, Mich., between 1901 and 1906. It is made of oak and was donated to the museum by the Williams family,” she noted.
After the parade made its way down Georgia Street, Santa was greeted by eager children who couldn’t wait to meet him. After the countdown to light the Christmas tree, Santa was followed from Pocket Park to the Museum, where a long line of children waited to go inside and sit on his lap. Lining both sides of Georgia Street were decorated and living windows, one of which displayed a Christmas scene of two girls playing with toys beneath a Christmas tree. At The Bridge Coffee Shop, a big crowd of people were keeping warm with fresh coffee, hot chocolate, and music performed by Steve Gamble, pastor of Belong Church. Mary Kroeze, co-owner of The Bridge said that they served a lot of hot chocolate during the evening.
“We served more than 100 cups of hot chocolate tonight,” said Kroeze. “I believe that we had a larger turnout tonight than we did for last year’s Christmas parade,” she added.
Numerous vendors were set up selling everything from fresh, hot food to crafts and blankets. The annual Cranberry Jam was hosted at the Elk’s Lodge beginning at 6 p.m. Organizer Daryl Wright said that there were a total of six different bands that would be performing during the event.
“There are six groups here tonight for this year’s jam,” said Wright. “This is dedicated to those who have passed that made it a family tradition. We have been doing this for 33 years now. Except for a few exceptions, it has always been held here at the Elk’s Lodge,” he added.”
Bands that played at the event included, The Cran-Jam Band, Country Soul, No Regret, Clyde’s Pride, Stitch in Time, and Mickey Hollis. Music was scheduled to run until 1 a.m.
