Rev. Art and Diane Moore were honored by the congregations of Clarksville United Methodist Church and Centenary United Methodist Church at a farewell dinner in honor of his retirement.
The Moores will be leaving in another week to move to Beatrice, Neb., where they will be living closer to their children and grandchildren. It has been a seven hour drive to visit with them in the past, so now when they move to their new location, they will easily be able to take part in their activities.
The Moores have been living in the parsonage at 701 South Carolina Street since moving to Louisiana on Jan. 1, 2015. Their happiness of living in Louisiana and being part of the Clarksville community is the reason why they chose to move to another small town because they learned how many rich connections there can be in smaller communities, they said.
Art became involved with local activities through the Ministerial Alliance, men’s coffee groups, the local Rotary club, and through offering a monthly worship and music service at Lynn’s Heritage House and Maple Grove Lodge. Diane has been the associate director of the local Food Pantry and has devoted many hours of service to that organization. She has served as secretary in the local Ecumenical Women’s Breakfast organization and she enjoyed participating in the Garden Club and Herb Club before the pandemic put a stop to them. She also serves in behind-the-scenes activities like videotaping the worship services, operating the PowerPoint and other ways that help things run smoothly at the church.
During the time that worship services weren’t held because of the pandemic, Diane videotaped the sermon, so it could be shown via computer for about 6 weeks. Once in-person services were allowed, the churches started meeting again with the recommended precautions.
They have continued taking advantage of the internet to share the Sunday worship services to anyone with an internet connection.
Each week Moore videotapes a “Mid-week Connection” message that is shown through Facebook or YouTube and he also sends out an emailed “Mid-Week Minute” to keep the congregation informed of announcements. Moore loves to share many of his messages through song and often sings a solo as part of the worship service.
When asked what types of things they are looking forward to once they are settled in Beatrice, both said there were several vacation trips they would like to make now that they will have more time to do so. They both enjoy bike riding and walking and are anxious to make new friends in Beatrice. Art will also serve other congregations part-time as time permits.
The Community of Faith Thanksgiving Dinner was started by a group at Centenary over 25 years ago and after all these years, the church still takes the lead on organizing the event that serves over 400 meals. Other smaller events at Centenary included free soup luncheons, Christian musical groups coming to perform, and other special occasions involving music and meals open to the entire community.
Anyone interested in sending a note can mail it to Rev. and Mrs. Moore c/o Centenary United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 135 in Louisiana, MO 63353.
