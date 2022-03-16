Father Louis Dorn enters his 50th year as a priest
Although he retired three years ago, Father Lou Dorn, has continued to look after the spiritual needs of others. Dorn, who is still listed as the pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Louisiana, preaches at local correctional institutions.
A week from this Sunday, March 27, many of his parishioners from the area, will gather for Sunday Mass at St. Joseph’s and then join in celebrating Dorn’s Golden Jubilee at Seton Hall at 508 N. 3rd Street in Louisiana.
Dorn, who now resides at the rectory in Vandalia, reflected on his life of service to God. He knew from an early age that he wanted to become a priest and serve the people.
“I felt drawn to be a priest from second grade on,” Dorn said. “So when I finished grade school, I went straight into the seminary for high school and college,” he added. “After eight years in the seminary in St. Louis, … I applied to the diocese of Jefferson City.”
Dorn was accepted and they sent him off to graduate school in Ohio.
“That’s the Pontifical College Josephinum,” he said. “And four years later (in 1972), I was ordained. It was a wonderful experience all those years of education—21 years of Catholic education.”
His last parish assignment was Louisiana, which also at one time included Clarksville’s Catholic Church.
It was one of the longest assignments he had during his 50 years as a priest—15 years. It’s up to the local bishop to decide where priests are assigned.
So, he said he saw the assignment to Louisiana as a reward for his dedication to the Church.
“For all those years of putting out fires here and there,” Dorn said. “I was sent to two different parishes to solve civil wars going on in the parish,” he explained. “I was able to bring peace to both places.”
He was also the master of ceremonies for the Bishop in the Jefferson City diocese.
“I always had something else in addition a parish,” Dorn said. “When I was in Fulton, he gave me a prison (to minister to). When the bishop informed him of his new duties 35 yeas ago when the prison first opened, Dorn said he answered, “Gee, thanks?”
“I didn’t know how much I would come to mean that thanks,” he said. “That’s been a major piece of my life—always in addition to what I was doing elsewhere.” He noted that he found his prison ministering to be a spiritually uplifting experience.
When he was approaching his 73rd birthday, the diocese thought it was time to take a step back.
“Bishop talked to me about retiring from parish life, but (the bishop said) you get to keep all your prison work,” Dorn said. “Last week I had four masses in four prisons. This week it was only two, but I also had a funeral,” he added. Being retired has certainly not stopped Dorn from helping those who need spiritual guidance.
“Sometimes the days get to be long and busy, even in retirement,” he said. “It was a trying day, because I had an 8 a.m. ministerial alliance meeting here, a 10 a.m. funeral in St. Clement, and a 1 p.m. mass at the prison.”
Buy he was grateful the bishop gave him a place to live, as well as retirement at the same time along with his prison work. He’s been working with the prisons for 18 years.
The pandemic affected his work there. Dorn explained that protocols kept him shut out of the prisons for most of a year. When he was allowed back in, he said that the group got together for a photo, which they put in their prison newsletter with the caption: “Welcome Back.”
He said the prison officials are always helpful and considerate of him and what he’s doing at their facilities. Because his arthritis is bad, Dorn said, some places provide him with an electric cart to get him from the administration building to the chapel.
“I really sense that the institutions appreciate what I’m doing,” he said.
“The thrill of the priesthood is working with the people,” Dorn explained. “And celebrating sacraments with the people of the parishes I’ve been in over the years has been tremendous.”
The long assignments, he noted, bring even more joy to his world, where he can see those whom he baptized grow up.
At one time, he noted, he was associate pastor in Marshall. He left for 16 years and then returned as pastor.
“I was marrying people I had baptized,” he said. He celebrated his 25th year as a priest while in Marshall.
“And now the 50th is here, and the folks of Louisiana said we’re going to celebrate you,” he said. “They are just marvelous people,” he added. “I didn’t have to ask,” he said with a laugh. “They told me.”
One of the things, he said he feels as though he’s gotten really good at is presiding at funerals.
“I found an ability to celebrate life at a funeral,” he said. “It’s a time to bring a sense of closure to a life on Earth, and it opens into eternal life.”
Being able to help people through that, he said, helps them celebrate life rather than death.
“Different people have different skills,” he added, “and God’s blessed me in that one.”
Some of his fondest memories were of directing musicals for the grade school children in Marshall.
“They had no concept that you can’t have children like that doing major Broadway musicals,” he said. “The said, of course you can, we do it all the time.”
During the 10 years he was there, Dorn directed “My Fair Lady,” ”Camelot,” “The Pajama Game,” “Man of LaMancha,” “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” “Lil’ Abner,” and the “Wizard of Oz.”
One night during a performance of “Camelot,” he said he missed his cue to close the curtain because he was so mesmerized by the student portraying King Arthur.
He also sewed many of the costumes.
“You try making a Tin Man suit on a sewing machine,” he said. “But I did it, with silver Naugahyde. My poor old sewing machine has been through a lot,” he added.
“It’s been such a delight to have these memories, because you get to see how fantastic it is as you give young people an opportunity to do what they can arise to,” he said.
Another big reflection from his career, he said, came in 1980 when he was connected with Cursillio and TEC (Teens Encounter Christ), which are weekend experiences of spiritual life.
“TEC is for teenagers and Cursillo is for adults,” he explained. “The team who put it on is mainly made up of laypeople,” he added. Most of the talks during these retreats are done by the laypeople.
“And recognizing the skills, abilities, talent and the effectiveness of laypeople doing the preaching, teaching and witnessing,” he said brought him the realization that he was working with them. “And we’re doing it together. It works and it’s just wonderful.”
“It’s been a long 50 years, but it’s been a delightful experience of learning,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.