PAYNESVILLE – The Bethel AME Church in Paynesville plans to honor ‘seasoned saints’, who continually work in the different community churches.
A meal will be served starting at 1 p.m. The special program with singing and reading of poems for the celebration will begin at 2 p.m.
If the pastors of the seasoned saints are in attendance they will be asked to say a few words about the ones serving in their congregation.
“We are looking forward to having a great time praising the Lord, by honoring these special persons. Everyone is welcome to attend,” a press release from the church stated.
They will also hold a short dedication service for the new siding that has been placed on the Dining Room.
