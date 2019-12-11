LOUISIANA – For more than a quarter-century, lovers of Louisiana and its places of worship have gathered during the holiday season for the town’s annual mid-town church walk.
They returned to that well-trod path Sunday. The more than 50 attendees started the afternoon at Bethel AME Church before crossing Georgia Street, where they visited First Christian Church, First Baptist, Centenary United Methodist, Calvary Episcopal and finally First Presbyterian, where they tucked into a soup supper.
The work was led by Dorothy Webb. It is put on each year by the Louisiana Area Historical Museum. Webb sets the pace for the walk: each church has 15 minutes to present their musical program before their audience is carried along to a new set of pews.
“I don’t really lead it,” Webb said. “I keep them moving.”
Martha Sue Smith was the president of the museum board when the walk was inaugurated. All of the members of the board at the time, including Leone Cadwallader, Sally Cropp, Ned Glenn, Debbie Lombardino, Jeanne Lovell, Anita Ludwig, Beck Prince and Jane Thurier played a role in getting the walk on its feet, Smith said. The idea, however, came from Lovell, who knew of similar programs in other towns and though Louisiana’s rich population of churches might support a similar effort.
Smith led the walk until problems with her knees made in impossible. Since then Webb, 92, has taken over the responsibility.
The bell used first by Smith and now by Webb to lead the walk is an old school bell that had been passed down in Smith’s family — Smith suspects it must have once have been used in a country schoolhouse.
Over the years, the walk has seen a few innovations. Bethel AME was added to the route. The soup supper was suggested by current museum board president Judy Schmidt, Smith said, in order to address the problem of hungry walkers rushing home for dinner after the walk ended.
Webb and Smith said organizers have wanted to include more churches — for instance, St. Joseph Catholic Church or Trinity Lutheran. But as long as the route is walked on foot, the itinerary can only bring it so far afield.
Webb said she enjoyed the walk as a chance to appreciate the differences in the churches — and what they shared in common.
“There may be differences in our settings or our music, but its wonderful to be among people who have in common the love of Christ,” Webb said.
The Mid-Town Church Walk has become a fixture of the holiday season in Louisiana.
“The 15 minute programs are just wonderful. If you’re not in the holiday spirit when you start, you will be by the end of the walk,” Smith said.
