On Saturday, April 9, the non-profit organization Options For Women, which has served women and men in unintended pregnancies in the Bowling Green area since 2016, hosted a High Tea at Hannibal’s Calvary Baptist Church to announce their plan to open a branch of their organization in Hannibal.
The event featured lovely settings of a unique theme for each table and provided a four-course lunch along with a variety of teas for the guests.
Walking in the door, no one could miss the adorable display of the Baby Boutique Reverse Sale, manned by volunteers Nan Brown and Sally Lindsay, where baby items, such as clothes, toys, and handmade blankets and hats could be purchased for personal donation to the Earn While You Learn program, a service where new parents can earn Baby Bucks for completing parenting classes. Each buyer had the opportunity to write a personal note of prayer or a reminder of love to those who may receive the items.
As the crowd dined, they got to hear the talented voice of Donna Biggs Grote followed by information on the organization’s history from Client Service Director Carmen Gamm, and a heartwarming story told by the main speaker, Ashley Lindsay, of how her daughter’s short life had made a profound impact for so many. She explained how a doctor’s perception of an ultrasound is often used to predict medical conditions in an unborn baby, and although these readings can be wrong, they sadly influence many women to have abortions.
“Though we (Options For Women) are a pro-life organization, we do not judge or pressure the pregnant mothers toward either direction,” said Gamm, “because we know an unplanned pregnancy can be scary.”
In fact, along with their free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, and adoption agency directory, the outreach explains all options and provides post-abortion counseling.
The new center in Hannibal is still under construction at No. 7 NorthPort Plaza. The group hopes to have it finished and up and running by mid- to late-summer, according to Lori Pfautsch, the office manager.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.