Belong Church of Louisiana has been actively serving the community as an outreach ministry since last September. As a church without a building, members have been meeting at various homes in the Louisiana area since the church was first established.
All of that changed recently when local residents made an unexpected and generous offer. Property owners Jonathan and Mandy Chinn, informed members of the church that they recently purchased a historic church building, and that it was available for Belong Church to use for services at no charge.
“We have owned the building since the end of September,” said Mandy. “We were really interested in getting involved with the efforts to restore Louisiana. We were thinking of making it a resale shop eventually, or perhaps a meeting venue. We have also considered renting it out as well. It’s still up in the air. We have offered the building to Belong Church to use on Saturday evenings as a means to help out the community,” she added.
Located at 121 N. 7th St., in Louisiana, the historic Gothic church was built in 1868, and sits behind the historic Masonic Temple. In 1919, the building was transformed into City Hall. Years later, it was no longer used by the city, and had been in the hands of private owners. The building, which still has all the appearances of a traditional church, boasts original stained glass windows, with a large sanctuary space and ceilings that are 25 feet tall. Belong Church Pastor Steve Gamble stated that he and his congregation was amazed by the Chinn’s kind offer.
“We are so thankful for this,” said Gamble. “It’s a perfect location because we are right here in the middle of town. What’s great about it is that it’s a place that everyone is familiar with. We were also blessed with the donation of sound equipment that we are moving into the building. It was donated by St. Charles First Assembly of God,” he added.
Belong Church has been involved in a food distribution outreach every Saturday morning since last September at the Louisiana Elementary School. They have also been conducting interest gatherings at Twin City Bowl and the Bridge Coffee House on Georgia Street. Just like Belong Church, Mandy said that she and her husband are relatively new to the area.
“We moved here from O’Fallon and have been here one year as of last November,” she said. “We love the old houses. We have an empty nest and we found a house that we loved and so that is what brought us to the area. We have always thought that it would be cool to own an old church. When this one became available, we just had to buy it,” she added.
Belong Church meets for fellowship, food and worship every Saturday night. Their motto is, “It’s not just church, this is home.” For more information contact Belong Church on their Facebook page, or at belongchurchpastor@gmail.com.
Editor’s note: Woodrow Polston, the writer of this article, is a member of Belong Church and had also allowed church services to be held in his home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.