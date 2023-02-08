Women receive a hand up, not a handout
The idea was simple: help single mothers who are in desperate straits of being homeless learn to become self-sufficient, thus breaking the cycle of poverty. Implementing that idea, however, has taken a lot of work.
But that’s work the founders of Anne’s Anchor, a local maternity home, were ready for.
According to Georgia Hearn, who oversees the home, single mother families are the most impoverished individuals in our nation.
She noted that Anne’s Anchor is a transformational maternity home that propels single mothers from homelessness to self-sufficiency.
They do this by “providing a cost-free, judgment-free home where mothers can pause, regroup and redirect their lives,” she said.
Anne’s Anchor utilizes the My RIDICULOUSLY AMAZING Life Curriculum© which is based on a balanced approach to life that focuses on seven areas identified as necessary for eventual self-sufficiency and success.
Single mothers, in collaboration with Anne’s Anchor Staff, establish goals and develop an individualized plan of action to encourage and facilitate growth and preparedness in all of these areas: Education & Job Training, Employment, Budgeting & Personal Finance, Parenting Skills & Childcare, Life Skills, Transportation and Housing.
“Every mother that comes into the program starts at their own level by what they’ve previously experienced in life,” Hearn said.
Destiny was at the house during the interview with her newborn, Willow. At age 29, she was able to get her first drivers’ license. That’s important, because she can now drive herself to work, appointments, and to the grocery store.
When originally opened a year ago, Hearn said, the house was set for two mothers and their children. She added that they quickly realized the need for expansion as the waitlist continues to grow.
Currently there are more than 40 applicants waiting for a room at Anne’s Anchor. Most of them, Hearn said, come from Pike County. The house was donated by the members of the Second Baptist Church in 2019.
The house is more than 100 years old, and even though it was well kept, it still needed a lot of work to transform it into a maternity home. Community members poured hours and material into the home to make it operational.
Now in order to double the number of residential families, another $30,000 in renovations is needed.
“That includes replacing the shower upstairs, which is leaking,” she said, “updating the heating, cooling and electrical systems and renovating the garage to add additional play space for the children.”
Hearn added that, “The effectiveness of Anne’s Anchor is measured by the success of those we serve.” Living at the maternity home is not easy. “Breaking the generational cycle of poverty is not easy. Being a single mother is not easy, but our clients have proven that they are willing to put in the hard work to give their children the life they always dreamed of as children.”
One of the biggest rewards she’s had so far as the executive director, Hearn said, is seeing the progress the mothers have made and the challenges they’ve overcome in such a short amount of time.
On April 20th the home will be having its annual banquet at St. Clement Hall. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and a meal will be served. This year’s theme is “The Next Chapter is Being Written.”
“Life is a book with many chapters,” Hearn said. “Some chapters are sad, some chapters are challenging, and some are exciting, but if you never turn the page, you will never know what the next chapter has in store for you. Here at Anne’s Anchor, our Mothers have turned the page and they are writing their next chapter.
At the banquet, attendees will have the opportunity to hear about different chapters from their lives.” The success of Anne’s Anchor is written through their stories.
Because of several generous event sponsors, there is no charge to attend this year’s banquet.
“It is our prayer that we have every church and every local organization represented. We want to truly share the mission and progress of Anne’s Anchor with our community,” she said.
Anne’s Anchor is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and does not receive any government funding. Donations may be sent to Anne’s Anchor at PO Box 422, Bowling Green, MO 63334. All donations of more than $100 qualify for a 70% Missouri tax credit. For more information on donating or to reserve your seat for the banquet, contact Hearn at 573-777-0473.
