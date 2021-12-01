Free Thanksgiving dinner provided to at least 500
LOUISIANA—It’s a community event that brings together volunteers from churches and local organizations all over the area on Thanksgiving. Their one goal: feed the hungry.
This is the 26th year the Ministry Alliance of Louisiana and numerous local organizations have held their Community of Faith Thanksgiving Dinner. Last year was the first year they had to make the dinner a drive through or delivery only because of the pandemic. Normally, the annex at the Centenary United Methodist Church is filled with diners during the event. But like last year, the alliance decided to keep the dinner to those who could drive up and those who preferred the dinners delivered.
Those living in the Louisiana and Clarksville area could call or send an email to the church and make their dinner reservations in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving. Planning for the following year’s dinner starts almost immediately after the current year’s dinner is finished.
Rev. Beomseon Hong, pastor of Centenary and Clarksville United Methodist churches, said he wasn’t sure how many people would get the food, but they did take 450 reservations for the meals. Because of the amount of work needed to prepare and deliver the meals, the churches had to cut off reservations at 450, but at least 500 people were served. Cooking starts days before the actual event and involves several of the professional kitchens in Louisiana.
Upstairs in the annex, it was like a well-oiled machine, and all the parts were smiling.
Once the food is prepared, it is consolidated at the Centenary UMC annex and set up in heated containers and chafing dishes. Volunteers take individual meal containers through the serving line to fill them with the Thanksgiving feast. They are then packaged up and taken to a staging area by the door where local students carry them out to the waiting delivery vehicles.
The drivers and helpers load them up and then they’re on their way to make the deliveries. From 10 a.m. to noon, the drivers continued to make deliveries. Curbside pickup began at noon and went to 1:30 p.m.
Bob Ringhauser and Lisa Johnson had just pulled up and were given their next list of meal drop-off locations. The two had already made three trips and said they expected they would make at least five more before they were done. At least 10 vehicles were in rotation during the delivery phase of the dinner.
Johnson said she had moved away, but returns every year at this time to volunteer for the Thanksgiving dinner.
“I just love it,” she said. “It’s my favorite holiday.”
The churches also receive a lot of donations for the dinner from those who get the free meals. The delivery drivers were bringing back envelope after envelop with donations. Even those who drove up handed over envelopes with donations to help fund the Thanksgiving dinner for the following year.
For more information on how to donate, call the church at 573-754-4412 or email at cumclamo@gmail.com.
