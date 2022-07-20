On Saturday morning volunteers of Belong Church hosted a “Hope is Here” event in Lincoln Park. Activities started at 11 a.m. with a barbecue and a meet-and-greet with members of the community. A bounce house for the children was made available by Jump-A-Roos, and there were giveaway drawings throughout the day for dozens of gift cards worth a total of $800 in gasoline and food cards. Pastor Steve Gamble said he was pleased with how the event unfolded.
“We had a great day at the park, and it was a good opportunity to reach out to the community and let them know that we are here and that we care,” Gamble said. “We were really thankful for Mayor Tim Carter coming to the event and helping out with some issues that we had. He brought hoses over for our water needs and he even brought his own personal generator and gasoline for us to use for the day,” he added.
