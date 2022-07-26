From the opening prayer to the closing tune, the Gospel Sing at the Pike County fairgrounds Sunday afternoon, brought people and congregations together to lift their voices to the heavens.
Even though the songs were to praise God, it was the packed house that felt the love and returned it threefold.
Pastor Cole Branstetter was the emcee for the afternoon. As he welcomed the crowd, he said, “It’s exciting just to be together. And a lot of us don’t get to see each other very often, especially on Sundays,” he added. “What a joy it is to be in the same house. We’re going to turn this into a house of worship this afternoon. Let’s lift one voice up to heaven and join the thousands upon thousands that never stop declaring their praise of the Lord.”
The Gospel Sing was arranged by the group Prayer and Action in Christ Together. Spokeswoman for the group, Karen Arico, thanked everyone for being there and the Pike County Fair Board for allowing them to use the building just two days before the fair started.
After his opening prayer, Brandstetter asked Pastor Bill Hobbs to the front and lead everybody in the first song of the afternoon.
As soon as he started in with “Amazing Grace,” the rest of the room joined in, helping Hobbs along and bringing the whole room together.
Branstetter said that song alone was worth the price of admission. For those attending, all that was asked was a free-will donation to help the Hope Center and some canned goods to help those in need.
Ava Adams was going to sign the next song, but technical difficulties delayed her performance.
Charlotte Ingram stepped in to sing next. After her came Angela Maier, who sang, “I’ll Fly Away,” and then Jeannie Spires stepped to the front of the room.
Branstetter said Maier’s song made him think about all the people the congregations had lost during the past year.
“And we can celebrate today, because we know that they are with the one who they were eager to be with for all of eternity.”
Penny Dixon did an a cappella song before Debbie Ingram stepped forward to sing.
Once the technical difficulties were sorted out, Adams returned to sign “Way Maker.” She received a huge round of applause.
Marion Branstetter and Donna Grote came up to sing next.
Letha Ingram closed out the first half of the sing, taking everyone into intermission.
Leading the group back in with an Offertory Prayer was Pastor Jerry Gamm.
The White Rose Choir came up to perform. They were followed by Karen Arico.
After her, Brian and Angela Motley sang, and then Rachelle Branstetter performed. She is the wife of Cole Branstetter.
Before bringing up Heidi and Nathan Adams, Cole related the story about a minister he knows who is in his 90s.
“He’s been the minister of the gospel ever since he was a teenager,” Cole said. After losing is wife last year, someone approached the man and said, “I can’t believe you’re still pastoring. How much longer do you have left?”
“He said, ‘As long as there’s breath in my lungs, I will continue preaching,’” Cole said. “With every breath we take we can choose to give glory to the goodness of our Lord,” he added.
After the Adams played and sang a song, the Second Baptist Choir performed.
Arico came up to give closing remarks and recognize the veterans in the room, as well as all the first responders and essential workers. She noted that they had collected nearly $1,500 to benefit the Bowling Green Ministerial Alliance and the Hope Center.
“All the canned goods will go to the Hope Center, as well,” she said.
Pastor Kelly Hardcastle closed out the Sing with the song, “I’m Proud to be An American,” which brought the entire audience to their feet and sing along with him. The then he finished with a closing prayer.
