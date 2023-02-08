Don and Bercki Kelley

Don and Becki Kelley are presented to the church. Photo by Woodrow Polston

Members of First Baptist Church of Louisiana met for regular service on Sunday morning to hear a sermon from Rev. Don Kelley, who had served as interim pastor from 2012 to 2014. After the retirement of Pastor Bill Maupin at the end of December, a pastoral search team was appointed to begin looking for the next leader of the church. An interview was conducted and a question and answer service was held on Saturday, which was when members voted by ballot after his Sunday morning service to hire Kelley as the new pastor. He said that he is looking forward to getting involved in both the church and the community.

“I am not only looking forward to serving as pastor here at First Baptist, but I am also looking forward to being involved in the community,” said Kelley. “Learning about the community and getting to know the people here is going to be key. One way of getting involved will be through the Ministerial Alliance, but I am also curious to see if the police department has a ride-along program, which can be a valuable resource as well,” he added.

