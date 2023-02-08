Windy. A mix of rain and snow showers in the morning will give way to clearing in the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Members of First Baptist Church of Louisiana met for regular service on Sunday morning to hear a sermon from Rev. Don Kelley, who had served as interim pastor from 2012 to 2014. After the retirement of Pastor Bill Maupin at the end of December, a pastoral search team was appointed to begin looking for the next leader of the church. An interview was conducted and a question and answer service was held on Saturday, which was when members voted by ballot after his Sunday morning service to hire Kelley as the new pastor. He said that he is looking forward to getting involved in both the church and the community.
“I am not only looking forward to serving as pastor here at First Baptist, but I am also looking forward to being involved in the community,” said Kelley. “Learning about the community and getting to know the people here is going to be key. One way of getting involved will be through the Ministerial Alliance, but I am also curious to see if the police department has a ride-along program, which can be a valuable resource as well,” he added.
Kelley, who is 68 years old, said that he has been in ministry for 42 years. Having served as an interim and transitional pastor for many Baptist churches around Missouri, he said that he and his wife are happy to be stepping into a more permanent role here in Louisiana.
“Becki and I are glad to be in a position where we can put down some roots and be able to make plans beyond an 18 to 24 month time limit. Transitional ministry has been a rewarding and fulfilling time for me though. I have enjoyed being in different churches and getting to know the people. My real excitement is being able to cast a vision as a permanent pastor here at the church. We have been living in Ashland, Mo., for the last 20 years as I bounced around as an interim pastor. We plan to move here to Louisiana by the end of the month. When I served as an interim pastor here in 2014, there were people who expressed their desire for me to stay, but the time just wasn’t right yet,” said Kelley.
Kelley attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth Texas, where he has completed 44 of 66 hours toward a master in religious education. He also attended Midwestern Baptist theological Seminary in Kansas City, Mo., and Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., where he graduated with a bachelor of science with a major in business administration.
For more information about First Baptist Church of Louisiana, call 573-754-6905. More information is also available on their Facebook page.
