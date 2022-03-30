On Saturday, the Pike County Christian School in Curryville hosted its annual Family Fun Day on the School grounds located at 203 East Maple St. Students and their families came from several different counties to participate in the day’s events. School Administrator Amy Land said that there were a lot of activities for participants to choose from.
“We have a lot going on today,” said Land. “We are playing Bingo, we have a cake walk, we have a lot of different games, food, and there will also be a silent auction at the end of the day, as well. We have been doing this event every year for many years now. We always have a good turnout, but it seems that there may be more people here today than in recent years,” she added.
Pike County Christian School was founded in 2006 and serves the area as a private Christian School from kindergarten through grade 12. According to their website, their mission is to assist Christian parents in equipping students with a Christ-centered education, empowering them to impact the world for the glory of God. The school serves as a ministry that is supported in part by loving individuals and churches whose hearts have been touched by the Holy Spirit to become involved.
Among the many games that were being played, there was a makeshift jailhouse set up in the corner of the facility. For a few tickets, you could have someone arrested and thrown into the jail. The unlucky prisoner would be stuck under the supervision of a deputy until someone came along and bailed them out at the cost of several tickets. One young boy who had been informed that he was going to be arrested, fled from the deputy on a facility-wide chase as he screamed, “I’m not going to jail!”
There was a large variety of items on display for the silent auction. Sue Robison, a substitute teacher at the school was helping with the auction. She stated that she thought the day was going well.
“It’s been such a fun time,” said Robison. “And if you get into any trouble while you are here and get arrested, you can get out really quick for the cost of a few tickets,” she added.
Pike County Christian School strives to provide superior Christian education consistent with Biblical principles. The school partners with families and churches to equip students for a lifetime pursuit of excellence and integrity under the Lordship of Jesus Christ.
Within a safe, loving, and enriching environment, students have the opportunity to discover their individual gifts and talents. They are also given the ability to develop intellectually, emotionally, spiritually, and physically. Students are enabled and encouraged to impact the world through their leadership, integrity, and biblical worldview.
