LOUISIANA – A group of women from across faith traditions will meet Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 8:30 a.m. in Seton Hall at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 508 N. Third St., Louisiana.
The program will be presented by Sandy Klott of Natural Health Cabin in Curryville. Sandy will be speaking about naturally building the immune system.
All women of faith are encouraged to attend this gathering of area women who come together for an enjoyable morning of fellowship, good food, and an informative program. There are no dues or commitments for participating in the group, which meets four times each year.
A $6 donation for the breakfast will be used for local charities or projects voted on by the group that day. Donations of canned food items and toiletries for the Community Food Pantry are also welcome and appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.