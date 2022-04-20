A large crowd came together on Saturday to participate in the Easter Egg Hunt at Sunset Park. The event was hosted by the First Baptist Church of Louisiana.
Activities began at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bill Maupin giving a demonstration of the origin and the purpose of the Easter holiday.
He requested volunteers help him open a dozen plastic eggs, which contained items pertaining to the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. After the demonstration, the children began their hunt for Easter Eggs, which had been placed all through the park. Miryah Polston, secretary at First Baptist, said that there were more participants than expected.
“We estimated that there were around 100 people that came to the park for the event,” said Polston. “We placed 1,000 eggs around the park and divided the children into four different age groups. The eggs were filled with candy, and we also had bounce houses for them to play in after the hunt was over,” she added.
The event ended about 2:30 p.m. Participants were given flyers inviting them to First Baptist for coffee and donuts on Easter morning before service.
