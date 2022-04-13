Bowling Green’s three ball fields were covered with more than 4,000 plastic Easter Eggs this past Saturday. Each egg contained a treat and each field had at least two Golden Eggs. Finding one of those guaranteed the finder an extra prize.
Hiding the eggs was a job for those who were early to rise. Dena Conners, Bowling Green Parks director, assembled a crack team of Easter Egg hiders to aid the Easter Bunny before dozens of children swarmed the ball fields to collect those eggs and search for the Golden Eggs.
Conners said she was extremely appreciative of Ruby Ward, who stuffed about 4,200 eggs for the hunt.
With frost still on the grass and a stiff breeze keeping the temperatures low, Conners and six others started placing the eggs shortly after sunrise.
With Conners were Erica Mitalovich and Christy Dempsey, who would later dawn the Easter Bunny costume. Included with the group were Katie Watts, who works with Erica at Spring Hollow Coffee, Norman Bowen and his wife, Shellie Ward, along with Elizabeth O’Farrell. They spent a good portion of the morning getting all the eggs placed on the ballfields. Before that could happen, those plastic eggs had to be filled with goodies for the children..
Children from ages 1 – 5 were allowed first chance at the eggs on Ballfield No. 1 at 10 a.m. At 10:30, children ages 6 – 8 got their turn to find eggs on Ballfield No. 2. At 11 a.m., children ages 9 – 13 were allowed to search Ballfield No. 3 for even more eggs.
Even though the children were eager to start hunting, everyone filed onto the first field and spread out along the outer edge of the ball diamond. With the sound of a whistle, the charged out into the outfield, filling their baskets and bags with as many eggs as they could find.
The only thing that gave Conners pause was the thought of one or more of the plastic eggs being missed and then later being found by the city’s maintenance workers when they mowed the fields.
She didn’t have to worry. Within 10 minutes, all the eggs had been found. Stations had been set at the ball field gate for the children to open their eggs, take their prizes and turn in the plastic shell for use next year.
At ball field No. 2, the same thing happened. Although with the older children, most were strategizing on how to get to the most eggs the fastest. And they were a little more keen on finding the Golden Eggs. They spread out around the ball diamond and on the whistle, sprinted out to the eggs scooping them up as fast as they could. No blade of grass was left un-turned.
By the time ball field No. 3 was opened, the oldest children were ready. It did not take them long to clear the field of its plastic eggs.
Conners said she thought the Easter Egg hunt was a big success. Her worries about people showing up on such a cold morning dissipated quickly once the parking lot filled with cars, and parents, grand parents and guardians—with the children—lined up for the hunt.
From all the smiles, it looked as though everyone had a great time. Conners said they plan on hosting the hunt next year, as well.
