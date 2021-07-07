Tabernacle on the mend; community’s spirits soar
LOUISIANA—Last September First Baptist Church of Louisiana Pastor Bill Maupin received a phone call. One of his parishioners down the street said the New Jerusalem Church was on fire.
Maupin and Pastor Horace M. Walters Jr. and Walters’ wife, Mary, had been friends since Maupin came to Louisiana 6½ years ago. Walters is pastor of the New Jerusalem Tabernacle of Praise on S. Carolina Street in Louisiana.
Without hesitation, Maupin rushed to the site of the fire. What greeted him would break the heart of any pastor—a house of worship with smoke pouring out of it.
Walters lives in Foristell, so it would be about an hour before he would arrive. Buffalo Township Fire Protection District firefighters were on the scene battling the blaze. Maupin stood with members of Walter’s congregation as they watched the fire consume the building.
“It was truly sad and heartbreaking,” Maupin said. Even though the fire department got the fire out, there was considerable damage to the structure.
The entire group started praying together, Maupin said.
“I knew our church—First Baptist—would have a part in helping,” he added, no matter what form that would take.
After speaking with the First Baptist leaders, Maupin said he approached Walters to let him know that: “We as a church, love you all, and we want to help in any way.” With that, the First Baptist Church of Louisiana opened its doors to the Tabernacle’s congregation. Maupin let Walters know that however his congregation wanted to worship at the First Baptist Church was up to them.
The two congregations met on a Sunday to observe the Lord’s Supper.
“In that service, I told Pastor Horace, we just need to wash each other’s feet,” Maupin said. “Despite their great loss, God was able to bring our two congregations together.”
Walters’ church members could worship on their own at a different time or the two congregations could worship together. The New Jerusalem Tabernacle of Praise members wanted to worship with the First Baptist congregation. And that’s what they’ve been doing since October of last year.
“It’s been a beautiful, wonderful experience,” Maupin said.
The two pastors said they’ve each had to adjust their styles of preaching.
“But we serve the same Lord Jesus,” Maupin said.
“Amen,” Walters added.
The New Jerusalem Tabernacle of Praise parishioners are predominantly African American. Maupin said Walters goes first and warms up the congregation.
“He’s good at that,” he added. “After him, I preach and bring the rest of the message.”
Mary Walters said, “They compliment each other.”
Horace said he and his members knew that the Lord wanted them to move beyond their four walls and minister to those in need in Louisiana.
“I guess we didn’t move as fast as the Lord wanted us to move,” he said, and that’s why lightning struck the church, which caused the fire.
“You mean, like the Holy Spirit catching on fire?” Mary added.
“I told Pastor Bill, God orchestrated this. It was time for us to make a change,” Horace said.
Because the two congregations joined in worship over this, Horace said he believes the Lord has a bigger picture in mind—to show communities everywhere how people can come together and worship in His name no matter what their differences are.
“We all come from different backgrounds, but there is only one God that we’re going to serve,” Horace said.
Every Sunday when Horace comes to the First Baptist Church, he said it’s a joy.
“I get excited before I get over here,” he added, “because I’m taking part in the service with (Maupin). We are all of one accord. And that’s what the Lord wants us to be. God wants us to do His will. And I know greater things are coming,” Horace said.
THE BIG CHANGE
And that change is under way. Even though the two congregations enjoy worshiping together under one roof, the plan was to put the New Jerusalem Church building back into working order.
Volunteer workers from all over the state of Missouri are making that happen.
“We have 30 people—husbands and wives—working on the building,” Maupin said. The First Baptist Church is hosting the workers for all their meals. Some of the workers brought their RVs and are staying in a nearby campground. Others are staying with church members in Louisiana. The wives were doing their own work, quilting in the basement of the First Baptist Church. The quilts, once completed, are donated to children’s and retirement homes.
Maupin said most of the workers are retired and come from different parts of the state as part of a ministry. The two groups—Missouri Baptist Builders and Campers on Mission—are mostly from Southern Baptist churches, Maupin explained.
When Maupin approached the two groups to ask if they would rebuild a non-Southern Baptist church—New Jerusalem is a non-denominational Pentecostal church—they said they would love to.
“They are doing this without reservation,” Maupin said. “They have a heart to serve, and it’s been a beautiful thing to watch.”
Just a few members from the groups have been working off and on since last year. But it was last week that the two groups arrived in force to make some major improvements to the church building.
“God’s word says: Romans 8:28 ‘And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose,’” Maupin said. “Out of this tragedy, He’s brought this triumphant time.”
Maupin said he believes Critical Race Theory emphasizes too much on the negative aspects of race relations.
“We have our own CRT,” he said. “It’s called Christian Racial Transformation. It means we are united together. There’s no difference between us. We love each other. And what has brought the love is the Lord, so that we are not divided.”
Maupin and Walters believe what they have formed here should be seen as an example to the community and to other churches.
Walters said that when he met the older men working on the church, he was reminded of Abraham.
“God sent him out when he was 75 years old,” he said. “He did greater work after God sent him out.”
Maupin said he wanted First Baptist and its congregation to be a blessing for the members of the New Jerusalem Tabernacle, but he learned that the blessing went both ways.
The two pastors invite people to drive by the church at 1600 S. Carolina Street while it’s under construction to see the transformation taking place. It’s a happy and sad time for them. On the one hand, the New Jerusalem parishioners will have their church back, but on the other hand, they would not be praying under the same roof every Sunday.
Once a month, however, the Louisiana Ministerial Alliance sponsors a Sunday prayer service. This month, on July 4, First Baptist and New Jerusalem hosted the service in the park down by the riverfront. A large group gathered to worship
THE BUILD SITE
Out at the site, several men were working in the heat refurbishing the building from the wall studs out.
Roger Jeffries, who is in his 80s, is one of the build supervisors. He retired in his late 50s to do mission work. He smiled and his eyes sparkled when he said he likes to start off slow and then taper off. But the men on site were anything but slow in their efforts to rebuild the church.
There’s still plenty to do, but they have much of the siding up and the new windows and doors in. Plus, they’ve redone the wiring and plumbing for the building. They have also made the old building ADA compliant, enlarging the doorways.
They’re not sure when the original structure was built, but Jeffries found some old square-head nails when they were pulling the boards off the walls. Walters said he believes it was built 85 years ago.
“We found out about (fire) from Frank Welch last fall,” Jeffries said. The first thought he and Gary Morrow, the other supervisor, had when they visited the site was to tear down what was left of the church, but they changed their minds once when they learned the building was only insured for $40,000. Even though they volunteer all their labor, there is still a cost for the building supplies to put the church back together.
“This is an ongoing project for us,” he added. Jefferies said he was not sure exactly when they would be finished, but they would not stop until it was done.
“This is the kind of thing that God can use to change a community,” Maupin said.
