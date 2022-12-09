History and holiday cheer will be part of the Louisiana Mid-Town Church Walk on Sunday, Dec. 11.
The free event is open to the public and sponsored by the Louisiana Area Historical Museum. It begins at 3 p.m. at Bethel AME Church at Sixth and Tennessee and then progresses on foot to First Christian, First Baptist, Centenary United Methodist, Calvary Episcopal and First Presbyterian.
Each church presents a 15-minute program. Cider and cookies will be available after the last program at First Presbyterian. People may join or leave the procession at any point.
The rich history and distinct beauty of each parish adds to the experience. Some of the structures date to the late 1800s, serving as ephemeral foundations of lasting faith.
Bethel AME is on the National Register of Historic Places and First Christian at 517 South Carolina has a modern sanctuary that makes it acoustically welcoming.
Large pipe organs serve as a backdrop to the altars at First Baptist and Centenary United Methodist, which stand across from each other at Seventh and South Carolina.
The breath-taking stained glass windows in Calvary Episcopal at 704 Georgia are intricate, as are the larger, elaborate stained glass offerings inside First Presbyterian at 121 S. Eighth.
Louisiana has several other churches, but their distance from the downtown area makes visits by the church walk impractical.
While there is no admission charge, donations are welcomed. All proceeds will go toward the museum at 304 Georgia Street. The facility is closed during the winter, but will reopen next spring.
