Bob Martin

Bob Martin sings ‘O, Holy Night’ at last year’s Louisiana Area Historical Museum Mid-Town Church Walk. This year’s event is Sunday, Dec. 11. Photo by Brent Engel

History and holiday cheer will be part of the Louisiana Mid-Town Church Walk on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The free event is open to the public and sponsored by the Louisiana Area Historical Museum. It begins at 3 p.m. at Bethel AME Church at Sixth and Tennessee and then progresses on foot to First Christian, First Baptist, Centenary United Methodist, Calvary Episcopal and First Presbyterian.

