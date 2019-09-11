BOWLING GREEN – The First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, located at the corner of Church and Broadway Streets, will be serving a free breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. The breakfast will consist of pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. Everyone in the community is invited to attend.
This is the eighth breakfast the church has provided to the community through it’s Acts of Kindness ministry.
Additional Acts of Kindness ministries the church supports includes handing out candy and serving food during Halloween Trunk or Treat, providing children with Christmas gifts, assembling Festival of Sharing flood buckets and personal hygiene kits, hosting blood drives, providing school supplies to teachers and to students at the Back to School Fair, supporting the Every Child Every Day program, and providing food and paper products for the Hope Center.
The Methodist Church’s mission is to reach out, as a community of believers in Jesus Christ, to all persons, to nurture them as Christian disciples, and to enable them to share with the world God’s love and grace. The church welcomes everyone with open hearts, open minds, and open doors to their worship service each Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
To learn more about the First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, visit the church’s Facebook page at Bowling Green First United Methodist Church.
