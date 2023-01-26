New Harmony Christian Church closing in on its goal
The logo they came up with for their fundraising efforts, “God’s work, our hands,” had new meaning after the congregation lost one of its own.
For more than two years, New Harmony Christian Church, had been trying to raise enough money to get a well dug in Zambia. The small church just a few miles south of Curryville, has about 100 congregants, but they were undaunted in their efforts to raise the $20,000 needed to build a well to bring clean water to a village in Zambia. Their slogan is: “The Little Church with the Big Heart.”
Through delays and setbacks because of COVID, Jackie Branstetter, along with her close friends, Leala McClurg and Sherri Noel, had been working various fundraisers through their church to raise the funds. Leala and Sherri were devastated when Jackie died Jan. 9, 2023.
Because of all of Jackie’s efforts in previous fundraisers and in getting this most recent effort ready, Leala and Sherri decided to name the Basket Bingo event in Jackie’s honor. Next month, Saturday, Feb. 18, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Pike County Fairgrounds, the church will hold a Basket Bingo and a silent and live auction to raise the $5,000 they still need for the well.
“We started before COVID,” Sherri said. They were working with Living Waters International to get the well dug. Because of the delays, she said, they’re not sure if the place they picked still needs the well, so they are leaving it up to Living Waters to find a village that does need one.
According to its website, Living Waters International’s mission is to procure funds for the support of Roman Catholic missionary and international development projects in Africa and India. Building wells is just a small part of what non-profit does.
“We’re going to give them the option of putting it where it’s most needed,” she added.
Leala and Sherri said their church recently celebrated its 175th anniversary.
In addition to Jackie, Leala said Jackie’s husband, Marion, was helping with the fundraiser.
“I’m guessing she (Jackie) had been going to that church for more than 40 years,” Sherri said.
“She used to be a teacher in Curryville,” Leala added.
They have also done two trivia nights and a quarter madness fundraiser, working their way to the needed $20,000.
“That was all before COVID,” Sherri said.
When they realized their fundraising efforts had outgrown the church’s fellowship hall, they looked to the Pike County Fairgrounds to provide the room they needed for their efforts.
“We’d like everyone to come out and help celebrate Jackie because she was such a big part of this,” Leala said. “Come out and have a good time.”
They noted that they have quite a few baskets for each of the bingo games. They will have door prizes and a couple of live auctions. Food will be for sale when the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bingo games start at 7 p.m.
Linda Noel Warren will be calling the games. “She’s my sister-in-law, and has a personality as big as this room,” Sherri said. “My son, Cody Noel, is going to do the live auction part for us.”
They are asking $25 to play. There is also a 50/50 drawing, as well as Cardinals and Blues tickets as prizes.
To reserve a table for up to 10 people, call or text Leala at 573-470-0982 or Sherri at 573-470-1660.
Reservations are not required, Leala said, but they already have 10 tables reserved.
They just know Jackie will be looking down from Heaven, saying, “Good job girls. You made it happen.”
