PAYNESVILLE – The officers and members of Bethel AME Church in Paynesville will be celebrating their pastor, Rev. C. Jessel Strong, and his wife, Arvella, at their second year appreciation program.
The event will take place on Sunday Sept. 8 at 3 p.m.
The guest for the evening will be Rev. Spencer Booker and his congregation from St. Paul AME Church in St. Louis.
Booker will give the message, and his music department will provide the music.
Dinner will be served starting at 1 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to come and help celebrate the day with the church. The Strongs have brought much joy to the entire community.
