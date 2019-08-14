EOLIA – Madyson Dawn Brown of Eolia has been named as the 2019 recipient of the Hannibal LaGrange University scholarship, awarded by the Missouri Baptist Foundation. She will be honored at Resurrection Church in Eolia, Mo., on Sunday, Aug. 18.
More than 50 students applied for just seven scholarships being offered for the first time by the MBF. The MBF board of trustees has a desire to help students with an interest in a Christian higher education, in the knowledge that it can make an eternal difference in advancing the gospel.
“I have been called by God to spread His glory among the nations through longterm mission work among unreached people groups. Higher Christian education will transform my future by shaping me into a person who works diligently for the Lord, listens more closely to Him, and uses every aspect of my life to glorify Him,” Brown said.
Over the next few weeks, seven recipients will be awarded $2,000 toward their upcoming fall semester's enrollment in college. Each applying student prepared a 750-word essay on the reasons they would value the opportunity at a Christian college and how it could affect their future.
“We believe in Christian higher education, and we want to make it slightly more affordable to at least a few worthy Missouri Baptist students. We are very happy for Ms. Brown, and delighted we can encourage her in her journey,” MBF President Dr. Neil Franks said.
