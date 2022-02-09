By Woodrow Polston
Members of Belong Church of Louisiana, Mo., lead by Pastor Steve Gamble, gathered at Twin City Bowl last Saturday for a day of fun and games. They welcomed members of the community to join them for an afternoon of free bowling, pizza, and social engagement. Gamble, along with volunteers of the church, have been offering free food every Saturday morning at the Louisiana Elementary school since last September.
“We handed out more than 200 meals this morning from the food truck,” said Gamble. “There were between 50 and 60 people that showed up for the outreach event here at Twin City Bowl, and more than 30 of them took to the lanes,” he added.
Belong Church has been working to reach the community through the means of food distribution, printed materials, and interest gatherings at local venues. Even though they are meeting financial goals for the purchase or lease of a future property to hold services, the church family continues to have meetings in local homes in Pike County. Belong Church of Louisiana will be the first Assembly of God Church in the Pike County area in more than 15 years.
According to their website, The Assemblies of God was founded in 1914 in Hot Springs, Ark., with 300 people at the founding convention. Today, there are nearly 13,000 churches in the U.S. with more than 3 million members and adherents. There are more than 69 million Assemblies of God members worldwide, making the Assemblies of God the world’s largest Pentecostal denomination. The U.S. Assemblies of God national office is located in Springfield, Mo. It houses the fellowship’s executive and administrative offices, service divisions and departments, and warehouse.
“We had a really good turn out today,” said Gamble. “We made some new friends today. Both at the food truck this morning, and here at the bowling lanes this afternoon. We have been asking people what their idea of a dream church would look like. One gentleman said that he thought a diverse church would be the ideal church. I love that and agree with him,” he added.
The mission statement of Belong Church states: “We exist to give you a place to Belong no matter where you come from, or how messy your background is. Because it’s not just church, this is Home.”
For more information about Belong Church, contact them on their Facebook page. They are also continuing the food distribution every Saturday in the Louisiana Elementary School parking lot, from 10 a.m. to noon.
