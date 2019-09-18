LOUISIANA – Drawing Closer Ministries, featuring chalk artist and Bible teacher Randy Davis of Ottumwa, Iowa, will be the guest at the Centenary United Methodist Church at 7th and Carolina streets in Louisiana on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m.
Before the drawing, Davis uses a unique visual method to convey Biblical principles and how they can be applied to modern living. A stunning chalk drawing concludes the presentation, which enhanced by colored lights and special black light effects reveals a previously drawn but “hidden” picture.
Davis has traveled extensively in the Midwest. To learn more about this unique visual ministry visit www.chalkartist.com.
For more information on these services contact Rev. Art Moore at 573-754-4412.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
